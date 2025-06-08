Matches (9)
England vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Bristol, ENG vs WI, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Bristol, June 08, 2025, West Indies tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
W
L
L
W
West Indies
NR
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 367 Runs • 40.78 Avg • 154.2 SR
ENG8 M • 115 Runs • 28.75 Avg • 127.77 SR
10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 132.19 SR
9 M • 176 Runs • 25.14 Avg • 129.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 13.33 SR
ENG4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 11.25 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 17.25 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 22.5 SR
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3213
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
