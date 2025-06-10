Switch Hit: Windies a breeze for Brook
Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah sit down to discuss England's new white-ball era and the upcoming Tests against India
England secured the T20I series with a game to spare with victory at Bristol on Sunday, having previously won the ODIs against West Indies 3-0. On this week's Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss the start of Harry Brook's white-ball captaincy. Topics for discussion included Jos Buttler's return to form, Jamie Smith opening and the balance of the T20I attack. Also on the menu: England's Test squad announcement ahead of the India series.