Feature

Switch Hit: Windies a breeze for Brook

Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah sit down to discuss England's new white-ball era and the upcoming Tests against India

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Jun-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Harry Brook enjoyed a successful first outing as T20I captain, England vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Chester-le-Street, June 6, 2025

Harry Brook has enjoyed a successful start as captain  •  Getty Images

England secured the T20I series with a game to spare with victory at Bristol on Sunday, having previously won the ODIs against West Indies 3-0. On this week's Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss the start of Harry Brook's white-ball captaincy. Topics for discussion included Jos Buttler's return to form, Jamie Smith opening and the balance of the T20I attack. Also on the menu: England's Test squad announcement ahead of the India series.
