Scotland vs Nepal, 76th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

76th Match, Dundee, June 08, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
Nepal FlagNepal
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
ScotlandScotland
181062220.989
7
NepalNepal
1448210-0.191
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 428 Runs • 53.5 Avg • 98.16 SR
HG Munsey
7 M • 401 Runs • 57.29 Avg • 102.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.01 Econ • 27.73 SR
BJ Currie
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 18.35 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SCOT
NEP
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Christopher McBride 
Top order Batter
Finlay McCreath 
Middle order Batter
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4886
Match days8 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish

Everyone - the bowler, the batter, the wicketkeeper, the non-striker and the umpire - played a role in the frenetic finish to the Scotland vs Nepal game

USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI

For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game

Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract

The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end

Stuart Law let go as USA head coach

"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket

Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain

Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA20146280.758
NED22128260.189
OMA20117240.057
SCOT18106220.989
CAN209920-0.158
NAM2071314-0.544
NEP144810-0.191
UAE163136-1.294
Full Table