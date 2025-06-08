Matches (9)
Scotland vs Nepal, 76th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:26
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4886
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish
Everyone - the bowler, the batter, the wicketkeeper, the non-striker and the umpire - played a role in the frenetic finish to the Scotland vs Nepal game
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket