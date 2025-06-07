Matches (16)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

BLZ Women vs SOM Women, 15th Match at Nottingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Nottingham, June 07, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
The Blaze WomenThe Blaze Women
320011
8
Somerset WomenSomerset Women
30300
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2025
Match days07 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W32011
WAR-W42111
ESS-W4229
SUR-W2209
HAM-W3218
LAN-W3124
DUR-W2020
SOM-W3030
