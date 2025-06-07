Matches (16)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

LAN Women vs SUR Women, 14th Match at Manchester, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Manchester, June 07, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
PrevNext
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
LAN-W Win & Bat
SUR-W Win & Bat
LAN-W Win & Bowl
SUR-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
Surrey WomenSurrey Women
22009
6
Lancashire WomenLancashire Women
31204
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 23:20
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Match days07 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W32011
WAR-W42111
ESS-W4229
SUR-W2209
HAM-W3218
LAN-W3124
DUR-W2020
SOM-W3030
Full Table