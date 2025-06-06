Matches (15)
Tiruppur vs Chepauk, 2nd Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match (N), Coimbatore, June 06, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
PrevNext

Chepauk won by 8 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
77* (48)
baba-aparajith
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 173/6(20 overs)
Tushar Raheja
79 (43)
Abhishek Tanwar
2/23 (4)
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
38 (28)
Vijay Shankar
2/39 (4)
Chepauk Super Gillies 174/2(16 overs)
Baba Aparajith
77* (48)
Sai Kishore
1/30 (4)
Mokit Hariharan
46 (22)
Ragupathy Silambarasan
1/39 (3)
View full scorecard
end of over 1620 runs
CSG: 174/2CRR: 10.87 
Baba Aparajith77 (48b 5x4 5x6)
Vijay Shankar41 (23b 2x4 3x6)
Ragupathy Silambarasan 3-0-39-1
Sai Kishore 4-0-30-1
15.6
1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 run
15.5
6
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, SIX runs
15.4
6
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, SIX runs
15.3
2
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 2 runs
15.2
1
R Silambarasan to Shankar, 1 run
15.1
4
R Silambarasan to Shankar, FOUR runs
end of over 158 runs
CSG: 154/2CRR: 10.26 RRR: 4.00 • Need 20 from 30b
Baba Aparajith62 (44b 5x4 3x6)
Vijay Shankar36 (21b 1x4 3x6)
Sai Kishore 4-0-30-1
Ragupathy Silambarasan 2-0-19-1
14.6
6
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, SIX runs
14.5
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, no run
14.4
1
Sai Kishore to Shankar, 1 run
14.3
Sai Kishore to Shankar, no run
14.2
1
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, 1 run
14.1
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, no run
end of over 1412 runs
CSG: 146/2CRR: 10.42 RRR: 4.66 • Need 28 from 36b
Vijay Shankar35 (19b 1x4 3x6)
Baba Aparajith55 (40b 5x4 2x6)
Ragupathy Silambarasan 2-0-19-1
Sai Kishore 3-0-22-1
13.6
2
R Silambarasan to Shankar, 2 runs
13.5
1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 run
13.5
1w
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 wide
13.4
1
R Silambarasan to Shankar, 1 run
13.3
1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 run
13.2
6
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, SIX runs
13.1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, no run
end of over 137 runs
CSG: 134/2CRR: 10.30 RRR: 5.71 • Need 40 from 42b
Baba Aparajith47 (36b 5x4 1x6)
Vijay Shankar32 (17b 1x4 3x6)
Sai Kishore 3-0-22-1
Balu Surya 2-0-24-0
12.6
1
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, 1 run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Tushar Raheja
79 runs (43)
7 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
38 runs
3 fours3 sixes
Control
81%
B Aparajith
77 runs (48)
5 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
flick
22 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
AB Tanwar
O
4
M
0
R
23
W
2
ECO
5.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
V Shankar
O
4
M
0
R
39
W
2
ECO
9.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
TossChepauk Super Gillies, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Chepauk Super Gillies 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Chepauk
Baba Aparajith
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
TT Player Replacement
Impact player
Balu Surya
in
K Rajkumar
 out (2nd innings, 6.6 ov)
CSG Player Replacement
Impact player
Sunil Krishna
in
J Prem Kumar
 out (1st innings, 17.6 ov)
Umpires
India
Krishnamachari SrinivasanDRS
India
S NishaanthDRS
TV Umpire
India
Subramanian Anand
Reserve Umpire
India
K Raghuram
Match Referee
India
Vasanth Saravanan
PointsChepauk Super Gillies 2, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 0
Language
English
Chepauk Innings
Player NameRB
K Aashiq
bowled24
RS Mokit Hariharan
caught4622
B Aparajith
not out7748
V Shankar
not out4123
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 5)
Total174(2 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG11022.225
DD11021.435
LKK1010-1.435
TT1010-2.225
NRK-----
SMP-----
SAL-----
TRI-----
Full Table