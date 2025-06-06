Matches (15)
Tiruppur vs Chepauk, 2nd Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match (N), Coimbatore, June 06, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
(16/20 ov, T:174) 174/2
Chepauk won by 8 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans • 173/6(20 overs)
79 (43)
2/23 (4)
38 (28)
2/39 (4)
Chepauk Super Gillies • 174/2(16 overs)
77* (48)
1/30 (4)
46 (22)
1/39 (3)
end of over 1620 runs
CSG: 174/2CRR: 10.87
Baba Aparajith77 (48b 5x4 5x6)
Vijay Shankar41 (23b 2x4 3x6)
Ragupathy Silambarasan 3-0-39-1
Sai Kishore 4-0-30-1
15.6
1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 run
15.5
6
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, SIX runs
15.4
6
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, SIX runs
15.3
2
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 2 runs
15.2
1
R Silambarasan to Shankar, 1 run
15.1
4
R Silambarasan to Shankar, FOUR runs
end of over 158 runs
CSG: 154/2CRR: 10.26 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 20 from 30b
Baba Aparajith62 (44b 5x4 3x6)
Vijay Shankar36 (21b 1x4 3x6)
Sai Kishore 4-0-30-1
Ragupathy Silambarasan 2-0-19-1
14.6
6
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, SIX runs
14.5
•
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, no run
14.4
1
Sai Kishore to Shankar, 1 run
14.3
•
Sai Kishore to Shankar, no run
14.2
1
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, 1 run
14.1
•
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, no run
end of over 1412 runs
CSG: 146/2CRR: 10.42 • RRR: 4.66 • Need 28 from 36b
Vijay Shankar35 (19b 1x4 3x6)
Baba Aparajith55 (40b 5x4 2x6)
Ragupathy Silambarasan 2-0-19-1
Sai Kishore 3-0-22-1
13.6
2
R Silambarasan to Shankar, 2 runs
13.5
1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 run
13.5
1w
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 wide
13.4
1
R Silambarasan to Shankar, 1 run
13.3
1
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, 1 run
13.2
6
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, SIX runs
13.1
•
R Silambarasan to Aparajith, no run
end of over 137 runs
CSG: 134/2CRR: 10.30 • RRR: 5.71 • Need 40 from 42b
Baba Aparajith47 (36b 5x4 1x6)
Vijay Shankar32 (17b 1x4 3x6)
Sai Kishore 3-0-22-1
Balu Surya 2-0-24-0
12.6
1
Sai Kishore to Aparajith, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
79 runs (43)
7 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
38 runs
3 fours3 sixes
Control
81%
CSG
77 runs (48)
5 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
flick
22 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
CSG
O
4
M
0
R
23
W
2
ECO
5.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
CSG
O
4
M
0
R
39
W
2
ECO
9.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Toss
|Chepauk Super Gillies, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Chepauk Super Gillies 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|TT Player Replacement
Impact player:
|CSG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
S NishaanthDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Chepauk Super Gillies 2, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 0
Language
English
Chepauk Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|2
|4
|caught
|46
|22
|not out
|77
|48
|not out
|41
|23
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 5)
|Total
|174(2 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>