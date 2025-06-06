Matches (15)
Scotland vs Netherlands, 75th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
75th Match, Dundee, June 06, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Aryan Dutt has become the top wicket-taker for NED in ODIs with 59 wickets, going past Bukhari's 57
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Scotland • 262/9(50 overs)
81 (106)
3/81 (10)
60 (72)
2/26 (10)
Netherlands • 218/10(45 overs)
35 (52)
3/40 (10)
30* (36)
2/18 (6)
end of over 4514 runs • 1 wicket
NED: 218/10CRR: 4.84 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 45 from 30b
Roelof van der Merwe30 (36b 2x4)
Jasper Davidson 9-0-63-2
Michael Leask 3-0-11-1
44.6
W
Davidson to van Meekeren, OUT
Paul van Meekeren b Davidson 19 (23b 1x4 1x6 22m) SR: 82.6
44.5
6
Davidson to van Meekeren, SIX runs
44.4
1
Davidson to van der Merwe, 1 run
44.3
1
Davidson to van Meekeren, 1 run
44.2
3
Davidson to van der Merwe, 3 runs
44.1
3
Davidson to van Meekeren, 3 runs
end of over 446 runs
NED: 204/9CRR: 4.63 • RRR: 9.83 • Need 59 from 36b
Roelof van der Merwe26 (34b 2x4)
Paul van Meekeren9 (19b 1x4)
Michael Leask 3-0-11-1
Jasper Davidson 8-0-49-1
43.6
•
Leask to van der Merwe, no run
43.5
1
Leask to van Meekeren, 1 run
43.4
•
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
43.3
•
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
43.2
4
Leask to van Meekeren, FOUR runs
43.1
1
Leask to van der Merwe, 1 run
end of over 435 runs
NED: 198/9CRR: 4.60 • RRR: 9.28 • Need 65 from 42b
Roelof van der Merwe25 (32b 2x4)
Paul van Meekeren4 (15b)
Jasper Davidson 8-0-49-1
Michael Leask 2-0-5-1
42.6
1
Davidson to van der Merwe, 1 run
42.5
•
Davidson to van der Merwe, no run
42.4
2
Davidson to van der Merwe, 2 runs
42.3
1
Davidson to van Meekeren, 1 run
42.2
•
Davidson to van Meekeren, no run
42.1
1
Davidson to van der Merwe, 1 run
end of over 423 runs
NED: 193/9CRR: 4.59 • RRR: 8.75 • Need 70 from 48b
Paul van Meekeren3 (13b)
Roelof van der Merwe21 (28b 2x4)
Michael Leask 2-0-5-1
Mark Watt 10-0-37-2
41.6
•
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
41.5
•
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SCOT
81 runs (106)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
17 runs
1 four0 six
Control
77%
SCOT
60 runs (72)
5 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
SCOT
O
10
M
1
R
40
W
3
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
NED
O
10
M
0
R
81
W
3
ECO
8.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Toss
|Netherlands, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4885
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Scotland 2, Netherlands 0
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish
Everyone - the bowler, the batter, the wicketkeeper, the non-striker and the umpire - played a role in the frenetic finish to the Scotland vs Nepal game
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Netherlands Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|35
|52
|caught
|23
|14
|caught
|7
|14
|caught
|13
|22
|lbw
|13
|31
|caught
|17
|20
|caught
|26
|24
|lbw
|24
|21
|not out
|30
|36
|caught
|5
|14
|bowled
|19
|23
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|218(10 wkts; 45 ovs)
<1 / 3>