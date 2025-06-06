Matches (15)
Scotland vs Netherlands, 75th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
75th Match, Dundee, June 06, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
262/9
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
(45/50 ov, T:263) 218

Scotland won by 44 runs

Player Of The Match
Mark Watt
, SCOT
60 (72) & 2/37
mark-watt
59

Aryan Dutt has become the top wicket-taker for NED in ODIs with 59 wickets, going past Bukhari's 57

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Scotland 262/9(50 overs)
Finlay McCreath
81 (106)
Kyle Klein
3/81 (10)
Mark Watt
60 (72)
Aryan Dutt
2/26 (10)
Netherlands 218/10(45 overs)
Michael Levitt
35 (52)
Brandon McMullen
3/40 (10)
Roelof van der Merwe
30* (36)
Safyaan Sharif
2/18 (6)
end of over 4514 runs • 1 wicket
NED: 218/10CRR: 4.84 RRR: 9.00 • Need 45 from 30b
Roelof van der Merwe30 (36b 2x4)
Jasper Davidson 9-0-63-2
Michael Leask 3-0-11-1
44.6
W
Davidson to van Meekeren, OUT
Paul van Meekeren b Davidson 19 (23b 1x4 1x6 22m) SR: 82.6
44.5
6
Davidson to van Meekeren, SIX runs
44.4
1
Davidson to van der Merwe, 1 run
44.3
1
Davidson to van Meekeren, 1 run
44.2
3
Davidson to van der Merwe, 3 runs
44.1
3
Davidson to van Meekeren, 3 runs
end of over 446 runs
NED: 204/9CRR: 4.63 RRR: 9.83 • Need 59 from 36b
Roelof van der Merwe26 (34b 2x4)
Paul van Meekeren9 (19b 1x4)
Michael Leask 3-0-11-1
Jasper Davidson 8-0-49-1
43.6
Leask to van der Merwe, no run
43.5
1
Leask to van Meekeren, 1 run
43.4
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
43.3
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
43.2
4
Leask to van Meekeren, FOUR runs
43.1
1
Leask to van der Merwe, 1 run
end of over 435 runs
NED: 198/9CRR: 4.60 RRR: 9.28 • Need 65 from 42b
Roelof van der Merwe25 (32b 2x4)
Paul van Meekeren4 (15b)
Jasper Davidson 8-0-49-1
Michael Leask 2-0-5-1
42.6
1
Davidson to van der Merwe, 1 run
42.5
Davidson to van der Merwe, no run
42.4
2
Davidson to van der Merwe, 2 runs
42.3
1
Davidson to van Meekeren, 1 run
42.2
Davidson to van Meekeren, no run
42.1
1
Davidson to van der Merwe, 1 run
end of over 423 runs
NED: 193/9CRR: 4.59 RRR: 8.75 • Need 70 from 48b
Paul van Meekeren3 (13b)
Roelof van der Merwe21 (28b 2x4)
Michael Leask 2-0-5-1
Mark Watt 10-0-37-2
41.6
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
41.5
Leask to van Meekeren, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
FDW McCreath
81 runs (106)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
17 runs
1 four0 six
Control
77%
MRJ Watt
60 runs (72)
5 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
B McMullen
O
10
M
1
R
40
W
3
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
K Klein
O
10
M
0
R
81
W
3
ECO
8.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
TossNetherlands, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Scotland
Mark Watt
Match numberODI no. 4885
Match days6 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Scotland
David McLean
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
Reserve Umpire
Scotland
Ryan Milne
Match Referee
Ireland
Graham McCrea
PointsScotland 2, Netherlands 0
Netherlands Innings
Player NameRB
M Levitt
bowled3552
MP O'Dowd
caught2314
Vikramjit Singh
caught714
ZB Lion-Cachet
caught1322
W Barresi
lbw1331
AT Nidamanuru
caught1720
NRJ Croes
caught2624
K Klein
lbw2421
RE van der Merwe
not out3036
A Dutt
caught514
PA van Meekeren
bowled1923
Extras(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total218(10 wkts; 45 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA20146280.758
NED22128260.189
OMA20117240.057
SCOT18106220.989
CAN209920-0.158
NAM2071314-0.544
NEP144810-0.191
UAE163136-1.294
