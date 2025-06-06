Matches (15)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (7)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

Gloucs vs Hampshire, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (N), Southampton, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
119
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(15/20 ov, T:120) 121/3

Hampshire won by 7 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
8

David Payne has broken the record for most ducks (8) in T20s for GLO, going past Matt Taylor's 7

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Dewald Brevis* 
(rhb)
9701128.571 (2b)7 (3b)
Toby Albert 
(rhb)
734484165.909 (4b)5 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ben Charlesworth 
(rmf)
1010010.00220-
D'Arcy Short 
(lws)
302217.33611-
MatRunsHSAve
90208916227.85
4268673*27.44
MatWktsBBIAve
3311/32145.00
169665/2132.58
 Last BatJoe Weatherley 12 (12b) FOW98/3 (12.5 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

Match centre 
end of over 1513 runs
HAM: 121/3CRR: 8.06 
Toby Albert73 (44b 8x4 4x6)
Dewald Brevis9 (7b 1x6)
D'Arcy Short 3-0-22-1
Ben Charlesworth 1-0-10-0
14.6
4
DJM Short to Albert, FOUR runs
14.5
1
DJM Short to Brevis, 1 run
14.4
6
DJM Short to Brevis, SIX runs
14.3
DJM Short to Brevis, no run
14.2
1
DJM Short to Albert, 1 run
14.1
1
DJM Short to Brevis, 1 run
end of over 1410 runs
HAM: 108/3CRR: 7.71 RRR: 2.00 • Need 12 from 36b
Toby Albert68 (42b 7x4 4x6)
Dewald Brevis1 (3b)
Ben Charlesworth 1-0-10-0
D'Arcy Short 2-0-9-1
13.6
4
BG Charlesworth to Albert, FOUR runs
13.5
4
BG Charlesworth to Albert, FOUR runs
13.4
1
BG Charlesworth to Brevis, 1 run
13.3
BG Charlesworth to Brevis, no run
13.2
1
BG Charlesworth to Albert, 1 run
13.1
BG Charlesworth to Albert, no run
end of over 133 runs • 1 wicket
HAM: 98/3CRR: 7.53 RRR: 3.14 • Need 22 from 42b
Dewald Brevis0 (1b)
Toby Albert59 (38b 5x4 4x6)
D'Arcy Short 2-0-9-1
Matt Taylor 3-0-27-0
12.6
DJM Short to Brevis, no run
12.5
W
DJM Short to Weatherley, OUT
Joe Weatherley c †Bracey b Short 12 (12b 1x4 0x6 13m) SR: 100
12.4
DJM Short to Weatherley, no run
12.3
2
DJM Short to Weatherley, 2 runs
12.2
DJM Short to Weatherley, no run
12.1
1
DJM Short to Albert, 1 run
end of over 1213 runs
HAM: 95/2CRR: 7.91 RRR: 3.12 • Need 25 from 48b
Joe Weatherley10 (8b 1x4)
Toby Albert58 (37b 5x4 4x6)
Matt Taylor 3-0-27-0
Tom Smith 3-0-16-1
11.6
Taylor to Weatherley, no run
11.5
1
Taylor to Albert, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossGloucestershire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Anthony Harris
England
Paul Baldwin
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsHampshire 4, Gloucestershire 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hampshire Innings
Player NameRB
TE Albert
not out7344
JM Vince
caught1716
TJ Prest
caught611
JJ Weatherley
caught1212
D Brevis
not out97
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total121(3 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR44016
LAN43112
LEI43112
NOT3218
WOR3124
DUR3124
BEARS3124
DER3030
YOR3030
South Group
TeamMWLPT
HAM33012
SOM33012
SUR4228
GLA3218
SUS3218
KEN3116
MID3022
GLO3030
ESS3030
Full Table