Gloucs vs Hampshire, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group (N), Southampton, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
(15/20 ov, T:120) 121/3
Hampshire won by 7 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|9
|7
|0
|1
|128.57
|1 (2b)
|7 (3b)
(rhb)
|73
|44
|8
|4
|165.90
|9 (4b)
|5 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|2
|2
|0
|-
(lws)
|3
|0
|22
|1
|7.33
|6
|1
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|90
|2089
|162
|27.85
|42
|686
|73*
|27.44
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|33
|1
|1/32
|145.00
|169
|66
|5/21
|32.58
Last Bat: Joe Weatherley 12 (12b) • FOW: 98/3 (12.5 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 1513 runs
HAM: 121/3CRR: 8.06
Toby Albert73 (44b 8x4 4x6)
Dewald Brevis9 (7b 1x6)
D'Arcy Short 3-0-22-1
Ben Charlesworth 1-0-10-0
14.6
4
DJM Short to Albert, FOUR runs
14.5
1
DJM Short to Brevis, 1 run
14.4
6
DJM Short to Brevis, SIX runs
14.3
•
DJM Short to Brevis, no run
14.2
1
DJM Short to Albert, 1 run
14.1
1
DJM Short to Brevis, 1 run
end of over 1410 runs
HAM: 108/3CRR: 7.71 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 12 from 36b
Toby Albert68 (42b 7x4 4x6)
Dewald Brevis1 (3b)
Ben Charlesworth 1-0-10-0
D'Arcy Short 2-0-9-1
13.6
4
BG Charlesworth to Albert, FOUR runs
13.5
4
BG Charlesworth to Albert, FOUR runs
13.4
1
BG Charlesworth to Brevis, 1 run
13.3
•
BG Charlesworth to Brevis, no run
13.2
1
BG Charlesworth to Albert, 1 run
13.1
•
BG Charlesworth to Albert, no run
end of over 133 runs • 1 wicket
HAM: 98/3CRR: 7.53 • RRR: 3.14 • Need 22 from 42b
Dewald Brevis0 (1b)
Toby Albert59 (38b 5x4 4x6)
D'Arcy Short 2-0-9-1
Matt Taylor 3-0-27-0
12.6
•
DJM Short to Brevis, no run
12.5
W
DJM Short to Weatherley, OUT
Joe Weatherley c †Bracey b Short 12 (12b 1x4 0x6 13m) SR: 100
12.4
•
DJM Short to Weatherley, no run
12.3
2
DJM Short to Weatherley, 2 runs
12.2
•
DJM Short to Weatherley, no run
12.1
1
DJM Short to Albert, 1 run
end of over 1213 runs
HAM: 95/2CRR: 7.91 • RRR: 3.12 • Need 25 from 48b
Joe Weatherley10 (8b 1x4)
Toby Albert58 (37b 5x4 4x6)
Matt Taylor 3-0-27-0
Tom Smith 3-0-16-1
11.6
•
Taylor to Weatherley, no run
11.5
1
Taylor to Albert, 1 run
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Gloucestershire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hampshire 4, Gloucestershire 0
Hampshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|73
|44
|caught
|17
|16
|caught
|6
|11
|caught
|12
|12
|not out
|9
|7
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 3)
|Total
|121(3 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 2>