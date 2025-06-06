Matches (15)
Northants vs Worcs, North Group at Worcester, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group, Worcester, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire

#1

190/5
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#5

(19/20 ov, T:191) 159

Northants won by 31 runs

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Fateh Singh* 
(lhb)
1100100.000 (0b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Luke Procter 
(rmf)
3038112.66432-
Ben Sanderson 
(rmf)
40862.001910-
MatRunsHSAve
311*-
MatWktsBBIAve
40163/2232.88
921156/822.65
 Last BatJacob Duffy 0 (1b) FOW159/10 (18.6 Ov)
Match centre 
end of over 191 run • 4 wickets
WOR: 159/10CRR: 8.36 RRR: 32.00 • Need 32 from 6b
Fateh Singh1 (1b)
Ben Sanderson 4-0-8-6
Luke Procter 3-0-38-1
18.6
W
Sanderson to Duffy, OUT
Jacob Duffy c †McManus b Sanderson 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
18.5
W
Sanderson to Finch, OUT
Adam Finch c Willey b Sanderson 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
18.4
W
Sanderson to Dwarshuis, OUT
Ben Dwarshuis c & b Sanderson 26 (17b 1x4 2x6 28m) SR: 152.94
18.3
Sanderson to Dwarshuis, no run
18.2
1
Sanderson to Singh, 1 run
18.1
W
Sanderson to Hinley, OUT
Tom Hinley c Willey b Sanderson 21 (11b 2x4 1x6 12m) SR: 190.9
end of over 1815 runs
WOR: 158/6CRR: 8.77 RRR: 16.50 • Need 33 from 12b
Ben Dwarshuis26 (15b 1x4 2x6)
Tom Hinley21 (10b 2x4 1x6)
Luke Procter 3-0-38-1
David Willey 4-0-37-0
17.6
6
Procter to Dwarshuis, SIX runs
17.5
4
Procter to Dwarshuis, FOUR runs
17.4
1
Procter to Hinley, 1 run
17.3
1
Procter to Dwarshuis, 1 run
17.2
2
Procter to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
17.1
1
Procter to Hinley, 1 run
end of over 1712 runs
WOR: 143/6CRR: 8.41 RRR: 16.00 • Need 48 from 18b
Tom Hinley19 (8b 2x4 1x6)
Ben Dwarshuis13 (11b 1x6)
David Willey 4-0-37-0
George Scrimshaw 3-0-34-1
16.6
1
Willey to Hinley, 1 run
16.5
Willey to Hinley, no run
16.4
6
Willey to Hinley, SIX runs
16.3
2
Willey to Hinley, 2 runs
16.2
1
Willey to Dwarshuis, 1 run
16.1
2
Willey to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
end of over 1616 runs • 1 wicket
WOR: 131/6CRR: 8.18 RRR: 15.00 • Need 60 from 24b
Tom Hinley10 (4b 2x4)
Ben Dwarshuis10 (9b 1x6)
George Scrimshaw 3-0-34-1
David Willey 3-0-25-0
15.6
Scrimshaw to Hinley, no run
15.5
4
Scrimshaw to Hinley, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
TossNorthamptonshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Ben Peverall
England
Paul Pollard
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
PointsNorthamptonshire 4, Worcestershire 0
Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
EJ Pollock
caught2213
BL D'Oliveira
caught77
Kashif Ali
caught37
AJ Hose
caught2721
EA Brookes
caught1513
GH Roderick
bowled2922
BJ Dwarshuis
caught2617
TI Hinley
caught2111
F Singh
not out11
AW Finch
caught01
JA Duffy
caught01
Extras(b 5, lb 1, w 2)
Total159(10 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR44016
LAN43112
LEI43112
NOT3218
WOR3124
DUR3124
BEARS3124
DER3030
YOR3030
South Group
TeamMWLPT
HAM33012
SOM33012
SUR4228
GLA3218
SUS3218
KEN3116
MID3022
GLO3030
ESS3030
Full Table