Northants vs Worcs, North Group at Worcester, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group, Worcester, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|3
|0
|38
|1
|12.66
|4
|3
|2
|-
(rmf)
|4
|0
|8
|6
|2.00
|19
|1
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|3
|1
|1*
|-
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|40
|16
|3/22
|32.88
|92
|115
|6/8
|22.65
Last Bat: Jacob Duffy 0 (1b) • FOW: 159/10 (18.6 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 191 run • 4 wickets
WOR: 159/10CRR: 8.36 • RRR: 32.00 • Need 32 from 6b
Fateh Singh1 (1b)
Ben Sanderson 4-0-8-6
Luke Procter 3-0-38-1
18.6
W
Sanderson to Duffy, OUT
Jacob Duffy c †McManus b Sanderson 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
18.5
W
Sanderson to Finch, OUT
Adam Finch c Willey b Sanderson 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
18.4
W
Sanderson to Dwarshuis, OUT
Ben Dwarshuis c & b Sanderson 26 (17b 1x4 2x6 28m) SR: 152.94
18.3
•
Sanderson to Dwarshuis, no run
18.2
1
Sanderson to Singh, 1 run
18.1
W
Sanderson to Hinley, OUT
Tom Hinley c Willey b Sanderson 21 (11b 2x4 1x6 12m) SR: 190.9
end of over 1815 runs
WOR: 158/6CRR: 8.77 • RRR: 16.50 • Need 33 from 12b
Ben Dwarshuis26 (15b 1x4 2x6)
Tom Hinley21 (10b 2x4 1x6)
Luke Procter 3-0-38-1
David Willey 4-0-37-0
17.6
6
Procter to Dwarshuis, SIX runs
17.5
4
Procter to Dwarshuis, FOUR runs
17.4
1
Procter to Hinley, 1 run
17.3
1
Procter to Dwarshuis, 1 run
17.2
2
Procter to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
17.1
1
Procter to Hinley, 1 run
end of over 1712 runs
WOR: 143/6CRR: 8.41 • RRR: 16.00 • Need 48 from 18b
Tom Hinley19 (8b 2x4 1x6)
Ben Dwarshuis13 (11b 1x6)
David Willey 4-0-37-0
George Scrimshaw 3-0-34-1
16.6
1
Willey to Hinley, 1 run
16.5
•
Willey to Hinley, no run
16.4
6
Willey to Hinley, SIX runs
16.3
2
Willey to Hinley, 2 runs
16.2
1
Willey to Dwarshuis, 1 run
16.1
2
Willey to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
end of over 1616 runs • 1 wicket
WOR: 131/6CRR: 8.18 • RRR: 15.00 • Need 60 from 24b
Tom Hinley10 (4b 2x4)
Ben Dwarshuis10 (9b 1x6)
George Scrimshaw 3-0-34-1
David Willey 3-0-25-0
15.6
•
Scrimshaw to Hinley, no run
15.5
4
Scrimshaw to Hinley, FOUR runs
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Toss
|Northamptonshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Northamptonshire 4, Worcestershire 0
Worcs Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|22
|13
|caught
|7
|7
|caught
|3
|7
|caught
|27
|21
|caught
|15
|13
|bowled
|29
|22
|caught
|26
|17
|caught
|21
|11
|not out
|1
|1
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|1
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 1, w 2)
|Total
|159(10 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 2>