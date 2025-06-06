Matches (15)
Derbyshire vs Notts, North Group at Derby, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (N), Derby, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire

#8

162/9
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire

#4

(13.5/15 ov, T:120) 120/3

Notts won by 7 wickets (with 7 balls remaining) (D/L method)

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Tom Moores* 
(lhb)
211640131.256 (5b)5 (2b)
Freddie McCann 
(lhb)
781087.501 (3b)1 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Pat Brown 
(rfm)
2.502719.52631-
David Lloyd 
(rm)
201507.50320-
MatRunsHSAve
150236480*23.64
2554855.00
MatWktsBBIAve
1031294/2124.40
9572/1330.57
 Last BatLyndon James 43 (28b) FOW102/3 (11.2 Ov)
Match centre 
13.6
1w
Brown to Moores, 1 wide
13.5
4
Brown to Moores, FOUR runs
13.4
1
Brown to McCann, 1 run
13.3
Brown to McCann, no run
13.2
Brown to McCann, no run
13.1
1
Brown to Moores, 1 run
end of over 136 runs
NOT: 113/3CRR: 8.69 RRR: 7.14 • Need 50 from 42b
Freddie McCann6 (5b 1x4)
Tom Moores16 (14b 3x4)
David Lloyd 2-0-15-0
Martin Andersson 3-0-25-1
12.6
4
Lloyd to McCann, FOUR runs
12.5
1
Lloyd to Moores, 1 run
12.4
Lloyd to Moores, no run
12.3
1
Lloyd to McCann, 1 run
12.2
Lloyd to McCann, no run
12.1
Lloyd to McCann, no run
end of over 1211 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 107/3CRR: 8.91 RRR: 7.00 • Need 56 from 48b
Tom Moores15 (12b 3x4)
Freddie McCann1 (1b)
Martin Andersson 3-0-25-1
AM Ghazanfar 3-0-28-0
11.6
Andersson to Moores, no run
11.5
Andersson to Moores, no run
11.4
4
Andersson to Moores, FOUR runs
11.3
1
Andersson to McCann, 1 run
11.2
W
Andersson to James, OUT
Lyndon James c Madsen b Andersson 43 (28b 3x4 2x6 45m) SR: 153.57
11.1
6
Andersson to James, SIX runs
end of over 1112 runs
NOT: 96/2CRR: 8.72 RRR: 7.44 • Need 67 from 54b
Tom Moores11 (9b 2x4)
Lyndon James37 (26b 3x4 1x6)
AM Ghazanfar 3-0-28-0
Pat Brown 2-0-20-1
10.6
Ghazanfar to Moores, no run
10.5
Ghazanfar to Moores, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
County Ground, Derby
TossNottinghamshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsNottinghamshire 4, Derbyshire 0
Notts Innings
Player NameRB
JM Clarke
caught13
LW James
caught4328
JA Haynes
caught4329
TJ Moores
not out2116
FW McCann
not out78
Extras(nb 2, w 3)
Total120(3 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR44016
LAN43112
LEI43112
NOT3218
WOR3124
DUR3124
BEARS3124
DER3030
YOR3030
South Group
TeamMWLPT
HAM33012
SOM33012
SUR4228
GLA3218
SUS3218
KEN3116
MID3022
GLO3030
ESS3030
Full Table