Derbyshire vs Notts, North Group at Derby, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (N), Derby, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
162/9
(13.5/15 ov, T:120) 120/3
Notts won by 7 wickets (with 7 balls remaining) (D/L method)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|21
|16
|4
|0
|131.25
|6 (5b)
|5 (2b)
(lhb)
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.50
|1 (3b)
|1 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|2.5
|0
|27
|1
|9.52
|6
|3
|1
|-
(rm)
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|3
|2
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|150
|2364
|80*
|23.64
|2
|55
|48
|55.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|103
|129
|4/21
|24.40
|95
|7
|2/13
|30.57
Last Bat: Lyndon James 43 (28b) • FOW: 102/3 (11.2 Ov)
13.6
1w
Brown to Moores, 1 wide
13.5
4
Brown to Moores, FOUR runs
13.4
1
Brown to McCann, 1 run
13.3
•
Brown to McCann, no run
13.2
•
Brown to McCann, no run
13.1
1
Brown to Moores, 1 run
end of over 136 runs
NOT: 113/3CRR: 8.69 • RRR: 7.14 • Need 50 from 42b
Freddie McCann6 (5b 1x4)
Tom Moores16 (14b 3x4)
David Lloyd 2-0-15-0
Martin Andersson 3-0-25-1
12.6
4
Lloyd to McCann, FOUR runs
12.5
1
Lloyd to Moores, 1 run
12.4
•
Lloyd to Moores, no run
12.3
1
Lloyd to McCann, 1 run
12.2
•
Lloyd to McCann, no run
12.1
•
Lloyd to McCann, no run
end of over 1211 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 107/3CRR: 8.91 • RRR: 7.00 • Need 56 from 48b
Tom Moores15 (12b 3x4)
Freddie McCann1 (1b)
Martin Andersson 3-0-25-1
AM Ghazanfar 3-0-28-0
11.6
•
Andersson to Moores, no run
11.5
•
Andersson to Moores, no run
11.4
4
Andersson to Moores, FOUR runs
11.3
1
Andersson to McCann, 1 run
11.2
W
Andersson to James, OUT
Lyndon James c Madsen b Andersson 43 (28b 3x4 2x6 45m) SR: 153.57
11.1
6
Andersson to James, SIX runs
end of over 1112 runs
NOT: 96/2CRR: 8.72 • RRR: 7.44 • Need 67 from 54b
Tom Moores11 (9b 2x4)
Lyndon James37 (26b 3x4 1x6)
AM Ghazanfar 3-0-28-0
Pat Brown 2-0-20-1
10.6
•
Ghazanfar to Moores, no run
10.5
•
Ghazanfar to Moores, no run
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Toss
|Nottinghamshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Nottinghamshire 4, Derbyshire 0