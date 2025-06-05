Matches (16)
RESULT
10th Match, The Oval, June 05, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women

#4

213/4
Hampshire Women FlagHampshire Women

#5

(20 ov, T:214) 181/8

SUR Women won by 32 runs

Grace Harris in a hurry to impress on match-winning Surrey debut

Australia international smites rapid fifty before taking key wickets to undermine Hampshire chase

Grace Harris smashed a half-century on debut, Surrey vs Hampshire, Women's T20 Blast, Kia Oval, June 5, 2025

Grace Harris smashed a half-century on Surrey debut  •  Surrey CCC/Getty Images

Surrey 213 for 4 (Harris 63, Wyatt-Hodge 62) beat Hampshire 181 for 8 (McCaughan 81, Harris 3-18) by 32 runs
Grace Harris announced herself on the 2025 Vitality Blast with a blistering half-century and three wickets as Surrey made it two from two with a 32-run win over Hampshire at the Kia Oval.
Hot off the plane the Australia international smashed 63 in 35 balls with four sixes and five fours. Harris shared half-century stands with Danni Wyatt-Hodge (62 from 41) and Paige Scholfield (49 from 18) - all this after Wyatt-Hodge and skipper Bryony Smith (33) posted 73 for the opening wicket.
The fearsome onslaught carried Surrey to 213 for 4, Freya Davies taking 2 for 36 for the visitors, who rued four dropped catches and a bungled run-out attempt of Harris when she'd made just 1.
Hampshire's chase was heroic, led by Ella McCaughan's classy 81, and supported by 29 from skipper Georgia Adams, but Harris (3-18) dismissed both in the space of three balls to cap a stunning debut as the Hawks finished on 181 for 8.
After a sedate start, Smith blasted three sixes in quick succession, while Wyatt-Hodge, following a shaky series against West Indies for England, also cleared the ropes.
Wyatt-Hodge was dropped twice on 30 and 35 before Smith holed out at midwicket off opposing skipper Adams. Harris should have gone soon afterwards when confusion left both batters at the same end, but a poor throw was fumbled by wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby and Harris was reprieved.
She duly cashed in, raising Surrey's hundred with six over mid-on, while Wyatt-Hodge was missed for a third time by Mary Taylor - a tough caught and bowled - before reaching 50 from 35 balls. The England opener eventually fell to a catch off Davies, but Harris forged on, two more maximums taking her to 50 from 27 balls.
And while her innings ended tamely from a paddle to short fine leg, Schofield took up the baton with three sixes of her own, the last from the final ball of the innings to finish one short of 50.
In-form Maia Bouchier began the chase with a straight six before holing out to a catch on the fence before the first over was done. Charlie Knott, too, flickered briefly and although she cut Tilly Corteen-Coleman into the hands of Wyatt-Hodge at cover, the visitors were 64 for 2 after six.
Freya Kemp nicked one from Stonehouse through to wicketkeeper Kira Chathli and a maiden from Phoebe Franklin further cranked up the pressure. But McCaughan kept up the breathless chase, crisp driving and sweeping taking her to a polished fifty complete with 10 fours and Franklin spilt a skier to reprieve Adams as the tension mounted.
With rain falling the 50-partnership came up in 33 balls and 85 were needed from the last seven.
Smith failed to cling on to a tough chance at mid-off with McCaughan on 65, but Harris had her caught and bowled for 81 and when Adams perished two balls later to a stunning catch by Schofield, Hampshire were destined to fall short.
HAM Women Innings
Player NameRB
ME Bouchier
caught155
EM McCaughan
caught8150
CR Knott
caught1610
FG Kemp
caught149
GL Adams
caught2924
R Southby
bowled66
ND Dattani
caught47
MLL Taylor
bowled67
FR Davies
not out23
Extras(b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
Total181(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
