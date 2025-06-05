Matches (10)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
Vitality Blast Women (2)

SUR Women vs HAM Women, 10th Match at London, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, The Oval, June 05, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
PrevNext
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
Hampshire Women FlagHampshire Women
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUR-W Win & Bat
HAM-W Win & Bat
SUR-W Win & Bowl
HAM-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
Surrey WomenSurrey Women
11005
6
Hampshire WomenHampshire Women
11004
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Match days05 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
WAR-W2107
BLZ-W2106
ESS-W2115
SUR-W1105
LAN-W2114
HAM-W1104
DUR-W2020
SOM-W2020
Full Table