Stats - RCB's 18-year, 6255-day, 286-game wait for a trophy comes to an end
Stats highlights from a historic day in Ahmedabad for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
6255 Days since the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played their first-ever IPL match - on April 18 in 2008 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Tuesday marks the end of their wait for a trophy, after playing 286 games across the IPL and CLT20.
RCB played four T20 finals before the IPL 2025 - three in the IPL and one in the CLT20, losing all those while chasing a target. Delhi Capitals (DC) now hold the record for playing the most men's T20 matches (274) without winning a title, following RCB's title win on Tuesday.
8 Teams to win the IPL trophy, including RCB. They leave Punjab Kings (PBKS) and DC as the only IPL franchises from 2008 not to have won the trophy. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is the only other active franchise not to have won the title.
1 Krunal Pandya became the first player to win the Player-of-the-Match award twice in the IPL finals. He also won the match award in the 2017 final against the Rising Pune Supergiants.
4 Players who won the title in their maiden IPL season as captain, including Rajat Patidar. Shane Warne won the inaugural edition in 2008 for Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma won with the Mumbai Indians (MI) after taking over the captaincy in mid-season in 2013, and Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in their debut season in 2022.
Patidar had played only four matches in international cricket before his IPL captaincy debut, the second-fewest for any captain in the IPL, behind Nitish Rana (3).
4-0 Krunal's win-loss record as a player in the IPL finals. Krunal won all three IPL finals he played before 2025 for MI - in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Only Rohit has a better record than Krunal in finals, having won all of them. Overall, Krunal is one of the eight players to be part of four or more IPL final wins.
10 Different players to either score 20-plus runs or take a wicket for RCB on Tuesday. The only exceptions were Phil Salt, who scored 16 runs and took a catch, while Suyash Sharma, who came in as the Impact Player, bowled two wicketless overs.
Only one team before RCB had ten players with 20-plus runs or a wicket in a men's T20 final - Delhi against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017-18.
771 Fours hit by Virat Kohli in the IPL, the most by any batter, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 768.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo