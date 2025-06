Arya, Prabhsimran, Suryavanshi and Rathi make ESPNcricinfo's IPL 2025 Uncapped XII

A legbreak bowler with a big rip, Nigam was one of the season's finds with with 11 wickets at an average of 32.36 for DC. Throw in his 142 runs at a strike rate of 179.74, and he was matching Axar Patel in utility. He silenced the Chinnaswamy by dismissing Virat Kohli in a spell of 2 for 18 in four overs on a ground notoriously difficult for spinners. Earlier, he had stifled CSK with 2 for 27 at Chepauk. With the bat, his ability to manufacture boundaries was on show when his 17-ball 39 helped beat LSG by one wicket, while his 19-ball 38 saved DC the blushes against KKR.