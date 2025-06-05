Arya, Prabhsimran, Suryavanshi and Rathi make ESPNcricinfo's IPL 2025 Uncapped XII

Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi.
'Where talent meets opportunity'. The IPL 2025
season lived up to the tournament's motto as India's uncapped players grabbed the spotlight with their performances. Whether debutants making an impact or experienced players elevating their game, this season flexed India's talent depth. Here's ESPNcricinfo's uncapped team of the tournament.
A replacement for his captain Sanju Samson, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi started his IPL journey with a first-ball six
, setting the tone for the fearless, aggressive batting that followed. The power Suryavanshi generated alongside some sweet timing was a standout. He finished the season with 18 fours, 24 sixes, and 252 runs, but his most impressive stat was his strike rate of 206.55, the highest of all batters
who have faced at least 50 deliveries. His 101 in 35 balls
against Gujarat Titans (GT) was the second-fastest in IPL history
.
Minimal footwork, maximum impact, that was Arya in his debut IPL. Backed by head coach Ricky Ponting, Arya's lofted shots and flicks off the body made him a lethal powerplay hitter. His 475 runs, the highest by an uncapped batter in a debut season (surpassing Devdutt Padikkal's 473 in 2020), came at a strike rate of 179.24. His 43-ball 102
against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the third-fastest century by an Indian.
A retained player, Prabhsimran delivered on his promise with his best IPL season - 549 runs at a strike rate of 160.52. His crisp drives and ability to capitalise on loose deliveries made his partnership with Arya one of the stories of the season. His 48-ball 91 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
and a 49-ball 83 against Kolkata Knight Riders
(KKR) masked PBKS' middle-order woes. His aggressive approach to pace helped him become the highest run-scorer (1305) in IPL history for an uncapped Indian.
Another uncapped gem for PBKS, Wadhera came from Mumbai Indians
(MI) to his new team with a point to prove and turned himself into an adaptable player. With a tendency to hit straight or pummel short balls through midwicket, Wadhera hit a 37-ball 70
against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but his best performance came in Qualifier 2
, where in a high-pressure scenario, he matched Shreyas Iyer shot-for-shot to help take down his old team with a 28-ball 49 in a high-octane chase.
The 33-year-old, also retained by PBKS, was their finisher. With seven not outs in 14 innings, Shashank brought the fireworks with a 16-ball 44
against GT, 15-ball 33
against LSG, and 30-ball 59
against RR, all unbeaten performances. He was the highest scorer in the final
with 61*, and it was another 350-run season for Shashank.
MI used a right-to-match card on Dhir at the auction, and he showed why with his ability to race off the blocks. His 17-ball 38
against Delhi Capitals
(DC) was the difference in a close game, and his 18-ball 37 in Qualifier 2 gave MI a promising score. The 11-ball 25 against LSG
was another standout, while his eight-ball 24
against DC turned a below-par team total into a winning one. His highest score of the season came out of position, as he made 46 from No. 3
against LSG, while his season's ball-per-boundary ratio was an astonishing 3.73.
A legbreak bowler with a big rip, Nigam was one of the season's finds with with 11 wickets at an average of 32.36 for DC. Throw in his 142 runs at a strike rate of 179.74, and he was matching Axar Patel in utility. He silenced the Chinnaswamy
by dismissing Virat Kohli in a spell of 2 for 18 in four overs on a ground notoriously difficult for spinners. Earlier, he had stifled CSK with 2 for 27
at Chepauk. With the bat, his ability to manufacture boundaries was on show when his 17-ball 39
helped beat LSG by one wicket, while his 19-ball 38
saved DC the blushes against KKR.
Pure cinema. That's what Rathi turned out to be with his accurate wristspin, his "notebook" celebrations, and his desire to seek out a fight. Such was his form that by the end of the season, teams were looking to see out the man playing his debut IPL season. He finished with an economy of 7.59, the second-highest tally of wickets (14) for an uncapped bowler and the most for an uncapped spinner. He was also the lone bright spot among LSG's bowlers.
A zippy googly that flattened Andre Russell's stumps in the season opener
set the tone for Suyash. He wasn't always among the wickets, but his stump-to-stump bowling, alongside the variation in the dip of his deliveries, made him a tricky prospect. In eight of his games, he maintained an economy of under 8.50, while he saved his best for PBKS. His 2 for 26 against them early in the season contributed to a comfortable win, while his 3 for 17 in Qualifier 1
left RCB chasing only 102.
The left-arm seamer from Punjab made a late entry into MI's XII. He struck with his first ball on IPL debut
against KKR, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, and finished the evening as the first Indian to take a four-wicket haul on IPL debut. His sharp yorkers and back-of-the-hand slower balls in the back-end of the innings made him a regular in the second half of the season, while his bowling average of 21.09 was the best among all uncapped bowlers. Such was Mumbai's belief in Ashwani that Hardik Pandya trusted him to bowl the 19th over of Qualifier 2.
RCB has immense faith in Dayal, one of only three retentions made by the eventual champions. That's because of his knack for coming up trumps when the pressure is high
. MS Dhoni witnessed that once again, when Dayal successfully held his nerve against CSK in the 20th over of the chase in their two-run win
. With Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his senior seamers, Dayal quietly did his job of producing wide and straight yorkers, often bowling in dewy conditions. In the final, he bowled ten dots in three overs to strangle PBKS.
With 17 wickets it was another successful season for the tall, swinging bowler. He finished with the most wickets among uncapped bowlers despite playing only 12 games. His stellar head-to-head against left-hand batters was on show as he dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in a spell of 3 for 24. He also held his cool against Rajasthan Royals to eke out a one-run victory at home by playing his part in a final-ball run-out. But his bowling in the death overs was exposed this season, finishing IPL 2025 with an economy of 10.11, among the worst in the season.