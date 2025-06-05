Arya, Prabhsimran, Suryavanshi and Rathi make ESPNcricinfo's IPL 2025 Uncapped XII

Pure cinema. That's what Rathi turned out to be with his accurate wristspin, his "notebook" celebrations, and his desire to seek out a fight. Such was his form that by the end of the season, teams were looking to see out the man playing his debut IPL season. He finished with an economy of 7.59, the second-highest tally of wickets (14) for an uncapped bowler and the most for an uncapped spinner. He was also the lone bright spot among LSG's bowlers.

With 17 wickets it was another successful season for the tall, swinging bowler. He finished with the most wickets among uncapped bowlers despite playing only 12 games. His stellar head-to-head against left-hand batters was on show as he dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in a spell of 3 for 24. He also held his cool against Rajasthan Royals to eke out a one-run victory at home by playing his part in a final-ball run-out. But his bowling in the death overs was exposed this season, finishing IPL 2025 with an economy of 10.11, among the worst in the season.