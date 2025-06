IPL 2025 was many things, a record-breaking season for batters one of them. Here's a look at the numbers that prove it.

52 - 200-plus totals recorded in IPL 2025, the most - 200-plus totals recorded in IPL 2025, the most in a single edition , surpassing the 41 in IPL 2024.

9 - Times that teams successfully chased - Times that teams successfully chased 200-plus totals this season, another all-time high, going past eight in IPL 2023.

A stack of individual batting records

2245 - Fours hit in IPL 2025, the - Fours hit in IPL 2025, the most in any season , eclipsing the 2174 in both IPL 2023 and IPL 2024.

1294 - Sixes struck in IPL 2025, another record, going past - Sixes struck in IPL 2025, another record, going past the previous best of 1260 in IPL 2024.

152 - 50-plus scores in IPL 2025, - 50-plus scores in IPL 2025, just one behind the record of 153 in IPL 2023.

RCB's heroes

9 - Different players winning the - Different players winning the Player-of-the-Match awards for RCB this season, only Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2017 had more (ten) in a season.

10 - Different players scoring fifties for RCB this season - the - Different players scoring fifties for RCB this season - the most by a team in a T20 tournament season.

Awards galore: Sai Sudharsan displays his loot, including the Orange Cap, he was presented after the IPL 2025 final • BCCI

Top orders dominate with 500-plus seasons

3 - Players from a single team, GT, scoring 500-plus runs in a season - Jos Buttler (538), Shubman Gill (650) and Sai Sudharsan (759). It's a first in IPL history.

11 - Players who scored 500-plus runs in IPL 2025 - the most in a single edition of the tournament, going past the eight in IPL 2018 and IPL 2023.

7 - Different teams had players with - Different teams had players with 500-plus runs in the season, only the second time this has happened after IPL 2018.

Virat Kohli, the milestone man stands tall again

71 - 50-plus scores in the IPL for Kohli, now the - 50-plus scores in the IPL for Kohli, now the most by a batter in the IPL, going past David Warner's 66.

Virat Kohli hit eight 50-plus scores in winning causes this season • AFP/Getty Images

8 - 50-plus scores in winning causes this season for Kohli, the most in a season, going past the record he held - from IPL 2016 - jointly with Warner (also in IPL 2016), and Gill (IPL 2023). All of them had seven each.

5 - Seasons of 600-plus runs for Kohli, the most by any batter, ahead of KL Rahul's four.

3 - Consecutive seasons with 600-plus runs for Kohli, only the third player to do so after Chris Gayle (IPL 2011 to 2013) and Rahul (IPL 2020 to IPL 2022).

Suryakumar Yadav breaks a world record

717 - Runs for Suryakumar in IPL 2025, the most by a non-opener - Runs for Suryakumar in IPL 2025, the most by a non-opener in a T20 tournament , surpassing AB de Villiers' 687 in IPL 2016. He also scored the most runs by an MI batter in an IPL season, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 618 in IPL 2010.

16 - Consecutive 25-plus scores in T20s for Suryakumar - a new world record, going past Temba Bavuma's 13 in 2019-20. Sixteen such scores by Suryakumar is also by far the most - Consecutive 25-plus scores in T20s for Suryakumar - a new world record, going past Temba Bavuma's 13 in 2019-20. Sixteen such scores by Suryakumar is also by far the most in an IPL season , leaving behind Kane Williamson's 13 in IPL 2018 and Gill in IPL 2023.

It was a season to forget for MS Dhoni and CSK • BCCI

An all-time low for CSK

5 - Home losses for CSK out of six games at Chepauk - - Home losses for CSK out of six games at Chepauk - their worst-ever return in a season at the venue.

PBKS do the unthinkable