Derbyshire vs Northants, North Group at Derby, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (N), Derby, June 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|2
Northamptonshire
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|7
Derbyshire
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Derbyshire
A
L
W
L
L
Northants
W
W
L
W
W
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Derbyshire won by 24 runs (D/L method)
14-Jun-2024
Northants won by 5 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
30-May-2024
Derbyshire won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
21-Jun-2023
Northants won by 6 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
29-May-2023
Derbyshire won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
21-Jun-2022
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|4 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
