Derbyshire vs Northants, North Group at Derby, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 04 2025

North Group (N), Derby, June 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire
22008
7
DerbyshireDerbyshire
10100
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
County Ground, Derby
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Derby
Series
Season2025
Match days4 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
