Kohli and Hazlewood finish at No. 3 on IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables respectively

It's a cap he has won twice before, in IPL 2016 and IPL 2024. It wasn't to be this time, but Kohli has been a model of consistency through the tournament, reflected in his 657 runs for the season.

When it comes to Hazlewood, though, one wonders what might have been had he not picked up a shoulder niggle and missed a series of matches in the second half of the tournament. Where Prasidh bowled in 15 innings for his 25 wickets and Noor 14 for his 24, Hazlewood finished with 22 from just 12 bowling innings, capping off his season the wicket of Priyansh Arya, the first of the night, in the final. Like Kohli, Hazlewood's consistency stood out all through the season.