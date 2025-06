Kohli and Hazlewood finish at No. 3 on IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables respectively

Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) didn't make the final, B Sai Sudharsan finished the tournament as its highest run-getter with 759 runs, 42 runs clear of second-placed Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (MI). But the 43 runs Virat Kohli scored in Tuesday night's final for RCB took him up to the third place on the table.

It's a cap he has won twice before, in IPL 2016 and IPL 2024. It wasn't to be this time, but Kohli has been a model of consistency through the tournament, reflected in his 657 runs for the season.

Sai Sudharsan's team-mate Prasidh Krishna made it a GT double by winning the Purple Cap for his haul of 25 wickets, one more than Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Noor Ahmad , and, after the final, three more than RCB's Josh Hazlewood

When it comes to Hazlewood, though, one wonders what might have been had he not picked up a shoulder niggle and missed a series of matches in the second half of the tournament. Where Prasidh bowled in 15 innings for his 25 wickets and Noor 14 for his 24, Hazlewood finished with 22 from just 12 bowling innings, capping off his season the wicket of Priyansh Arya, the first of the night, in the final. Like Kohli, Hazlewood's consistency stood out all through the season.