Kohli and Hazlewood finish at No. 3 on IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables respectively
B Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna won the Orange and Purple Caps respectively at the end of IPL 2025
It ended the way it has been for the longest time in IPL 2025 at the top of the Orange and Purple Cap tables, but slightly lower down, two of the biggest contributors to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning run finished at No. 3 on their respective tables. Here's one final look at the highest run-scorers' and wicket-takers' tables from the tournament.
Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) didn't make the final, B Sai Sudharsan finished the tournament as its highest run-getter with 759 runs, 42 runs clear of second-placed Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (MI). But the 43 runs Virat Kohli scored in Tuesday night's final for RCB took him up to the third place on the table.
It's a cap he has won twice before, in IPL 2016 and IPL 2024. It wasn't to be this time, but Kohli has been a model of consistency through the tournament, reflected in his 657 runs for the season.
GT captain Shubman Gill (650 runs) and Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (627) rounded off the top five.
Sai Sudharsan's team-mate Prasidh Krishna made it a GT double by winning the Purple Cap for his haul of 25 wickets, one more than Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Noor Ahmad, and, after the final, three more than RCB's Josh Hazlewood.
When it comes to Hazlewood, though, one wonders what might have been had he not picked up a shoulder niggle and missed a series of matches in the second half of the tournament. Where Prasidh bowled in 15 innings for his 25 wickets and Noor 14 for his 24, Hazlewood finished with 22 from just 12 bowling innings, capping off his season the wicket of Priyansh Arya, the first of the night, in the final. Like Kohli, Hazlewood's consistency stood out all through the season.
Arshdeep Singh, who picked up 3 for 40 in the final, ended in fifth place with 21 wickets, with MI's Trent Boult above him with 22.
Krunal Pandya, meanwhile, won the Player-of-the-Match award in the final, and that took him up to No. 2, behind Suryakumar, on ESPNcricinfo's MVP table for IPL 2025.