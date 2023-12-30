Neil Brand captains makeshift South Africa Test squad to New Zealand

Red-ball coach Shukri Conrad's plans were dealt a last-minute blow as well when Durban's Super Giants signed Tony de Zorzi, who was slated to open the batting for South Africa in New Zealand, on Thursday morning. South Africa have still put together a squad with eight capped Test players, who have 50 games between them. Seamer Duanne Olivier, who played 15 Tests between 2017 and 2022 is the most experienced, followed by Petersen (12).