Neil Brand captains makeshift South Africa Test squad to New Zealand

The uncapped opening batter Neil Brand has been named as South Africa's captain for their two-Test tour to New Zealand, which starts on February 4, and clashes with the SA20 . South Africa will travel with a makeshift squad which features only three players that are part of the ongoing series against India: Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, and Zubayr Hamza, who was added as a replacement following Temba Bavuma's hamstring injury. None of the first-choice bowling attack are available for the series, which is part of the World Test Championship.