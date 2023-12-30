Neil Brand captains makeshift South Africa Test squad to New Zealand
With the tour clashing with the SA20, many of the first-choice players, including all of the bowling attack, is missing
The uncapped opening batter Neil Brand has been named as South Africa's captain for their two-Test tour to New Zealand, which starts on February 4, and clashes with the SA20. South Africa will travel with a makeshift squad which features only three players that are part of the ongoing series against India: Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, and Zubayr Hamza, who was added as a replacement following Temba Bavuma's hamstring injury. None of the first-choice bowling attack are available for the series, which is part of the World Test Championship.
The bulk of the squad currently playing the India series will be unavailable because they will be involved with the SA20 which begins on January 10. That ruled out Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj. Dean Elgar will not be involved in the T20 tournament but he is retiring from Test cricket in the New Year.
Red-ball coach Shukri Conrad's plans were dealt a last-minute blow as well when Durban's Super Giants signed Tony de Zorzi, who was slated to open the batting for South Africa in New Zealand, on Thursday morning. South Africa have still put together a squad with eight capped Test players, who have 50 games between them. Seamer Duanne Olivier, who played 15 Tests between 2017 and 2022 is the most experienced, followed by Petersen (12).
South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo
More to follow
