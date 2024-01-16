Edward Moore added to South Africa Test squad for New Zealand tour
He is the eighth uncapped player named in the traveling group for the two Tests
Opening batter Edward Moore has been added to South Africa's Test squad for their two-Test series against New Zealand next month. Moore is the eighth uncapped player named in the traveling group, and takes the total squad size to 15.
Moore's call-up comes after Tony de Zorzi became unavailable when he landed an SA20 deal with Durban's Super Giants. De Zorzi had been identified as an opener for the New Zealand series, and played in that role in the A team matches against West Indies, but, in line with CSA's directive that players are obliged to fulfil SA20 duties ahead of international cricket, he cannot play in the series.
With 117 first-class caps and an average of over 40 in red-ball cricket, Moore is vastly experienced, albeit only at domestic level. This season, he has scored 414 runs at an average of 51.57 in the first-class competition, and is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer. He is likely to open the batting with uncapped captain Neil Brand.
South Africa will depart for New Zealand on Friday, more than two weeks before the first Test, to give themselves time to familiarise with conditions ahead of the series. The two Tests are part of the 2023-2025 WTC cycle, where South Africa lie third after one series. They drew 1-1 with India over the festive period with a full-strength squad. Given the clash with the SA20, South Africa have opted to send a makeshift Test side to New Zealand after attempts to have the series moved were unsuccessful.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket