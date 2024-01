Edward Moore added to South Africa Test squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will depart for New Zealand on Friday, more than two weeks before the first Test, to give themselves time to familiarise with conditions ahead of the series. The two Tests are part of the 2023-2025 WTC cycle , where South Africa lie third after one series. They drew 1-1 with India over the festive period with a full-strength squad. Given the clash with the SA20, South Africa have opted to send a makeshift Test side to New Zealand after attempts to have the series moved were unsuccessful.