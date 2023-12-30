A South Africa Test squad with just seven capped players

Brand is yet to play a Test but when he does, on February 4, he will be captaining his country. Brand is an experienced domestic cricketer, who spent some time at Cardiff MCC and has built his professional career in Centurion. He has also spent time with the Somerset and Glamorgan Second XIs. He is 94 away from 3000 first-class runs and has a batting average of 39.27, including six hundreds, and also has a track record as a leader.