A South Africa Test squad with just seven capped players

January is the window that South Africa have earmarked for their flagship T20 tournament, which kicked off to much fanfare in 2023. To ensure its success - which depended on their biggest stars being available for the tournament - CSA forfeited an ODI series against Australia even though there was a chance that might affect their qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Although they tried to reschedule the upcoming Tests against New Zealand, they were once again left with a decision to make. Long story short, the first-choice picks will be playing the SA20. These newbies will head out to the other side of the world.