George Worker retires from cricket to take up position with investment firm

George Worker didn't quite make it in international cricket but was a star in New Zealand's domestic circuit • Getty Images

Former New Zealand batter George Worker has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 34 to take up a "fantastic opportunity" with an investment services firm.

"After a fulfilling 17-year journey in professional cricket, I am announcing my retirement from the sport. This decision marks the end of an incredible chapter of my life and the beginning of a new adventure," Worker, who started his professional career with Central Districts and ended it with Auckland, said. "Throughout the course of my career, I've forged some great friendships that will last a lifetime and memories I will cherish forever."

Worker had a short stint in international cricket, playing ten ODIs and two T20Is between 2015 and 2018, in which he scored 272 and 90 runs respectively. It started on a 2015 tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa where, on T20I debut, he won the Player-of-the-Match award for his 38-ball 62 in Harare. An impressive 2017 Ford Trophy, where he scored 659 runs in ten innings for Central Districts while averaging 82.37, put him back on the selectors' radar. The ODI debut came on that same tour of Africa, and he got a bit of a run in his best format in 2017 when he played in Ireland and at home against West Indies, scoring all his three ODI half-centuries in that span.

More recently, Worker earned a call-up to New Zealand's ODI squad for their home series against New Zealand in March 2022, when Mark Chapman was ruled out with Covid-19, but he did not get an opportunity to add to his 12 international caps.

Overall, in 169 List A games, he scored 6721 runs at an average of 43.64 and a strike rate of 79.85 with 18 centuries and 37 half-centuries. His first-class (6400 runs at an average of 29.49) and T20 (3480 runs at a strike rate of 123.57) numbers were less impressive.

Worker debuted for Central Districts in the 2007-08 season and represented New Zealand at the Under-19 World Cup soon after. More recently, he played a big part in Auckland Aces' Ford Trophy 2021-22 title win , topping the overall run-scoring chart with 672 runs in ten innings, averaging 84.00 and hitting four centuries.

A part-time left-arm spinner, Worker finished with 58 first-class wickets to go with 60 in List A cricket and 42 in T20s.

"Whilst his immense leadership and experience will be sorely missed in the Aces environment, we're hugely excited for him as he embarks on this next chapter in his career," Auckland Cricket's head of performance and talent Evan Jones said. "George will, of course, remain an important part of the Auckland Cricket family, and we look forward to seeing what that may look like in the future."

The immediate future will be far away from cricket.