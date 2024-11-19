Back after injury layoff, Williamson hits 60 in his first Plunket Shield game since 2019

Kane Williamson returned to competitive cricket after nearly two months out with a groin injury, and scored 60 for Northern Districts on day one of their Plunket Shield game against Auckland in Hamilton.

Auckland asked Northern Districts to bat after winning the toss, and Williamson walked out to the crease at the fall of the first wicket. He hit seven boundaries in his 122-ball knock, which lasted for almost three hours. Williamson added 52 for the fourth wicket with Robert O'Donnell, before falling lbw to Jordan Sussex after a stand of 36 with Brett Hampton.

It was Williamson's first match in the Plunket Shield after five years - he last played in the premier first-class competition in the country in October 2019.

"You always feel like an ND man, whether you are here or not," he had said ahead of the game. "It is nice when, with the balance of the international schedule, you do have the opportunity to play."

Williamson had last played for New Zealand on the tour of Sri Lanka in September, and missed the entire Test tour of India and the white-ball series in Sri Lanka which followed. In his absence, Will Young occupied the No. 3 spot against India, and returned 244 runs to be named Player of the Series. But last week, Williamson was named in New Zealand's squad to face England in three Tests at home.