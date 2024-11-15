Williamson returns for England series, Nathan Smith called up

Kane Williamson has recovered from the groin injury which kept him out of New Zealand's tour of India to take his place in the squad to face England while Wellington allrounder Nathan Smith has been handed his first Test call-up.

Uncapped seamer Jacob Duffy is also part of the squad with Bear Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) unavailable due to injury. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner , who took 13 wickets in Pune, will come into the group for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton. The opening Test takes place in Christchurch from November 28.

Smith, 26, made his international debut in the first ODI against Sri Lanka earlier this week. In last season's Plunket Shield he was the leading wicket-taker with 33 at 17.18 and in September was awarded a central contract. He also took 27 wickets at 21.14 for Worcestershire in last season's County Championship alongside scoring three half-centuries.

Ajaz Patel , who claimed 15 wickets against India, has not been included which means his record of taking all 85 of his Test wickets away from home will remain intact for now.

Williamson's return to fitness could put pressure on Will Young, player of the series in India, to retain his place in the XI.

It was announced earlier on Friday that Tim Southee would retire from Test cricket after the England series unless New Zealand make the World Test Championship final.

The 3-0 win in India has given them a chance of reaching the final again although even with a whitewash of England would not guarantee it.

"It's obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further," Sam Wells, the New Zealand selector, said. "Tim has had a fabulous career and will go down as one of the great Black Caps.

"I am sure the team and the public will want to give Tim a fitting send-off in what is a highly anticipated series. It's also an exciting time for Nathan to be brought into the Test squad for the first time. Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven first-class record and I'm sure he will bring a lot of skill and energy to the group."

New Zealand Test squad vs England