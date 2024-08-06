Nick Hockley to step down as Cricket Australia chief executive

He came into the role amid the Covid-19 pandemic having worked on the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

Nick Hockley has announced he will step down as Cricket Australia chief executive in March 2025 after five years in the job.

Hockley, who has worked in the Australian game in various positions for 13 years, initially came into the role in an interim capacity early in the Covid-19 pandemic after Kevin Roberts resigned following unrest at CA's initial handling of crisis which included a mass stand down of staff.

He was appointed full time in May 2021 having helped the game navigate the 2020-21 season amid border closures which included successfully hosting the Test series against India that ensured the game was able to survive financially.

"This was a difficult decision, however following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge, while giving the Board plenty of time to find its next CEO to build on the strong foundations now in place," Hockley said.

"This is not the time for goodbyes, as I remain completely focussed on the season ahead and supporting the Board on succession and a smooth transition."

Hockley's final season in charge of CA will again see India visit, this time for a five-Test series, as well as the hosting of the Women's Ashes in January.

Alongside the pandemic, the major challenges on Hockley's watch included an associated stand-off with broadcaster Channel Seven who pushed for a discount. Relationships were later repaired to an extent that Seven has remained a long-term broadcast partner, although the new seven-year deal signed with them and Foxtel in 2023 did not produce a significant uplift in value.

Hockley had to contend with the controversial departure of Tim Paine as Test captain on the eve of the 2021-22 Ashes, although the transition to Pat Cummins eventually proved smooth and successful, and an ugly split with head coach Justin Langer.

Hockley also attempted to have David Warner's lifetime leadership ban overturned although that fell apart in late 2022 when Warner angrily withdrew his case amid pressure from an independent panel to relive what happened at Newlands in 2018.

He has been in charge during a period of significant on-field success which has included the men's and women's teams winning T20 and ODI World Cups plus the men claiming last year's World Test Championship and the women gold in the Commonwealth Games. Significantly, in 2022 the men's team also toured Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

One of the major projects he has led in recent years has been the implementation of CA's Multicultural Action Plan which aims to improve participation and attendance among the South Asian communities.

"As CEO, Nick navigated the sport through a period of unprecedented challenge during the pandemic and has delivered significant growth and stability," CA chair Mike Baird said. "Under Nick's leadership, several major deals are now in place - many for the next seven years - and the game is set up for continued success.

"As Nick says, his full focus is on delivering another successful summer for our fans, players, broadcasters, partners and the whole of Australian Cricket and there will be time to celebrate his legacy and achievements when he steps down from the role next year."

Prior to his hasty elevation into the top CA role, Hockley had been chief executive of the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup committee that had staged the record-breaking tournament in Australia. Before that, he had worked on the 2015 Men's World Cup, having also previously been involved in the London Olympics.