No late Sheffield Shield final availability for IPL-bound Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh

Western Australia won't be able to call on their big-name international allrounders but have reached the decider largely without them

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green won't be part of Western Australia's push for a third straight Sheffield Shield title due to IPL commitments.

After playing pivotal roles in Australia's 2-0 Test series victory over New Zealand, Marsh and Green as expected will head to India ahead of the IPL starting on March 22. WA will host the five-day Shield final against Tasmania starting on March 21 at the WACA.

Having stunningly resurrected his Test career with a century at Headingley during last year's Ashes, Marsh has become a key all-format player for Australia and his heavy workload meant he did not play any domestic cricket this season.

Marsh will play from the outset with Delhi Capitals, whose first match is on March 23 against Punjab Kings. The IPL will be important T20 preparation for Marsh, who is almost certain to captain Australia at June's World Cup in the Caribbean and United States.

Green played two Shield matches this season, highlighted by an unbeaten century against Tasmania, but will be eyeing a berth in Australia's T20 World Cup squad with strong performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A no objection certificate from Cricket Australia was required for players to skip the Shield final and play in the IPL.

Jhye Richardson and Ashton Turner are also expected to feature in the IPL as they work their way back from serious injuries. Luckless Richardson, who was picked up by Capitals in December's IPL auction, suffered a left side strain during the BBL and was ruled out of the subsequent ODI series against West Indies.

Richardson has started bowling at full intensity, but will be on a management workload during the IPL given his injury history.

Turner has not played since the early stages of the BBL after undergoing knee surgery. But he has made a full recovery and will be able to fulfil his IPL commitments having secured a deal worth AU$178,000 with Lucknow, where he will be reunited with his former coach Justin Langer.

Lance Morris won't be fit for the final against Tasmania • Getty Images

Marcus Stoinis , who has not played a first-class match since February 2023, and Jason Behrendorff , who has become a white-ball specialist after being plagued with back issues, are also IPL bound.

Lance Morris will not play in the Shield final as he makes a cautious return after a left side strain during last month's ODI series against West Indies.

He had been carefully managed through the early part of the home season to be fit for the Pakistan Test series, but has yet to make his Test debut. Morris is expected to target playing opportunities ahead of the T20 World Cup.

WA's main selection issue appears to be whether allrounder Aaron Hardie will be able to bowl following his recent calf injury. He played as a specialist batter in WA's pivotal win against Victoria at Junction Oval.

If Hardie can bowl, WA might call up D'Arcy Short or emerging spinning allrounder Cooper Connolly. Quicks Liam Haskett or Charlie Stobo could unluckily miss out after solid performances against Victoria.

Wade may only miss the first game against Mumbai Indians on March 25, with Titans' next game against Chennai Super Kings taking place two days later. He has played the past two Shield matches for Tasmania as an opener, but only averaged 14.25 from four innings, and did not take the gloves.

Quick bowler Riley Meredith is set to return after being rested in Tasmania's home defeat to South Australia, which cost them hosting rights for the final.