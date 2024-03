What India need from the Indian Premier League

Bumrah is there for sure, but India need at least two more quicks for the starting XI. At the moment, no one is closer to sealing the place than the other. Ideally, they should be able to hit a six or two, but the selectors are not exactly spoilt for choices. The last squad had Arshdeep Singh Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar Mohammed Siraj , who was key in the Tests against England, will definitely be back in the mix. If Mohsin Khan , who has had his fitness issues, is bowling for Lucknow Super Giants, he is someone the selectors will want to look at.