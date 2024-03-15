What India need from the Indian Premier League

Whatever you say about prioritising domestic cricket (or not), the IPL will be far more important for international selection than the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. And arguably even T20Is, given how little international T20 cricket India have played since this team management was hurriedly given an extension following the ODI World Cup. So this IPL is huge for contenders for places because there isn't even a week between the IPL and the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.