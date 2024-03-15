IPL to T20 World Cup: South Africa to keep close eye on Nortje and Coetzee

Both the quick bowlers are returning from injuries and are in the fray for selection to the T20 World Cup squad

Both Nortje and Coetzee are returning from injuries that have sidelined them for months, and are expected to get game time at the IPL, which could be used to assess their readiness for a major tournament. Nortje and Coetzee are two of at least eight seam bowlers South Africa could include - the others being Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman and Lizaad Williams - in their 15-player touring party.

Nortje has only just returned to action in the CSA's T20 domestic tournament after last playing in September 2023 in a home series against Australia. He suffered a stress fracture in his back, which kept him out of the ODI World Cup and the entire home international summer. In his comeback match for Warriors against Kwa-Zulu Inland, he opened the bowling and delivered four economical overs which cost just 12 runs, but went wicketless. There is a possibility he will also play a second match for Warriors this Sunday, as he remains in South Africa awaiting the birth of his first child, which is imminent. Nortje will travel to the IPL afterwards.

Coetzee has already departed for India, where he has been placed in the care of the Mumbai Indians medical staff as he recovers from a groin injury. He last played in the Boxing Day Test against India, where he developed pelvic inflammation and was unable to take part in the next match, the SA20 or the opening rounds of the domestic T20 tournament. It is expected that he will not play early on in the IPL either, with a view to getting match time later in the event.

All South Africa's nationally contracted players were obliged to feature in the first two rounds of the CSA domestic T20 tournament - apart from David Miller, who was given time off for his wedding, and Quinton de Kock, who was allowed a break for personal reasons. Both Miller and de Kock will be in action at the IPL, which will also include Rabada, Jansen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Rilee Rossouw and Faf du Plessis, all of whom are up for T20 World Cup selection. Ngidi, who was due to travel to the tournament, has been ruled out with a back injury , and will recover at home.

However, those are not the only players Walter will have to monitor. The CSA T20 Challenge runs until the end of April and has Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Baartman and Williams involved, and all of them are also in contention for the tournament.