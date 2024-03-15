Delhi Capitals sign Fraser-McGurk as Ngidi's replacement

Ngidi is still recovering from a lower back injury he suffered during the SA20

Ngidi is still recovering from the lower-back injury he suffered during the SA20 earlier in the year. Fraser-McGurk, who played three matches for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season, will join Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 50 lakh. Fraser-McGurk was impressive in the ILT20, hitting 109 runs in his three innings, with a best of 54, at a strike rate of 213.72.

Fraser-McGurk, who also bowls some legspin, was listed as an allrounder at the last IPL auction. So far, though, he has only bowled four overs in professional cricket - and just the one in T20s.

He has played 37 T20s so far and strikes at 133.54.

As for Ngidi, Delhi Capitals was his second team in a stop-start IPL career, which started with Chennai Super Kings in 2018. In 2022, he was acquired by Delhi Capitals at the auction. Overall, he has played 14 IPL games, picking up 25 wickets with an economy rate of 8.30.

Ngidi being ruled out leaves Delhi with Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson and Rasikh Salam in the fast-bowling department, while Mitchell Marsh is their fast-bowling allrounder.