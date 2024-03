IPL debutants to watch out for: A right-handed Raina and a new 'slinga'

Rachin Ravindra had piled up as many runs as any New Zealand batter has ever scored in an ODI World Cup, but when Chennai Super Kings signed him for INR 1.8 crore (USD 217,000 approx.) in December last year, he wasn't a certain starter in their XI or XII (accounting for the Impact Player). His body of work in T20 cricket is fairly limited, but a thumb injury to Devon Conway, who has been sidelined until May, has opened up a spot for Ravindra at the top of the order. Like his New Zealand and Wellington mate Conway, Ravindra isn't a power-hitter but can be a skillful disruptor at the top along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 24-year-old can also bowl quickish left-arm fingerspin, which gives CSK's bowling attack additional cushion, especially if the pitches in Chennai continue to be spin-friendly.