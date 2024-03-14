IPL debutants to watch out for: A right-handed Raina and a new 'slinga'

ESPNcricinfo picks seven players who could make their IPL debuts this season and have a big impact for their teams

Rachin Ravindra could fill in for Devon Conway at the top of CSK's batting order • AFP/Getty Images

Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)

Rachin Ravindra had piled up as many runs as any New Zealand batter has ever scored in an ODI World Cup, but when Chennai Super Kings signed him for INR 1.8 crore (USD 217,000 approx.) in December last year, he wasn't a certain starter in their XI or XII (accounting for the Impact Player). His body of work in T20 cricket is fairly limited, but a thumb injury to Devon Conway, who has been sidelined until May, has opened up a spot for Ravindra at the top of the order. Like his New Zealand and Wellington mate Conway, Ravindra isn't a power-hitter but can be a skillful disruptor at the top along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 24-year-old can also bowl quickish left-arm fingerspin, which gives CSK's bowling attack additional cushion, especially if the pitches in Chennai continue to be spin-friendly.

Sameer Rizvi (Chennai Super Kings)

CSK don't usually splurge on uncapped players, but 20-year-old Sameer Rizvi's ability to dominate spin made them bid INR 8.40 crore (USD 1 million approx) for him at the auction. In a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 game on a slow pitch in Dehradun , Rizvi almost single-handedly powered Uttar Pradesh home with an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls against a strong Tamil Nadu spin attack comprising Varun Chakravarthy, R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar.

Rizvi had first emerged on the scouts' radar after hitting the most sixes for Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 league. More recently in February this year, he cracked a triple-century for UP in the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy. With CSK missing Ambati Rayudu, and Ajinkya Rahane struggling for form, Rizvi, who has been dubbed as the right-handed Suresh Raina , could make his IPL debut this season.

Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee has got pace and passion • ICC/Getty Images

But Coetzee has more than just raw pace: he's also got some nifty variations in his repertoire. Just ask Jos Buttler about his legcutter. Coetzee can also give it a good whack down the order, which makes him a particularly explosive package. Joburg Super Kings even tried out Coetzee as a pinch-hitting opening batter in a knockout game during the 2023 SA20. Coetzee, though, missed the entire 2024 SA20 season with injury and will be looking to make a comeback this IPL.

Lasith Malinga outsmarting batters with his slingy action has been a familiar sight in the IPL over the years. Now, it's time for another Sri Lankan slinger to rock it in Mumbai's blue and gold. Nuwan Thushara, 29, has never been part of the IPL before, but has had stints in the LPL and PSL. He has already eased his way into the Mumbai set-up with a stint at MI Cape Town in the most recent SA20, and will have the original slinger Malinga in his dugout.

Thushara also turned heads in international cricket by bagging a hat-trick on his way to a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Sylhet earlier this month. That performance reminded Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis of Malinga (who else?). Thushara vs Matheesha Pathirana, another Sri Lanka slinger, could potentially add more spice to the Mumbai-CSK rivalry.

No Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans? Step forward, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan's Hardik Pandya . Omarzai, 23, can float in the batting line-up and swing the new ball in the powerplay. Sachin Tendulkar was so impressed with his wrist position and swing bowling during the ODI World Cup that he was reminded of the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Praveen Kumar. After dismissing David Warner with an inswinger, Omarzai snagged Josh Inglis with an outswinger next ball, but Glenn Maxwell averted the hat-trick and pulled off a miracle for Australia at the Wankhede

Omarzai's recent form with the bat is also encouraging. He hit a career-best 149 not out in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele and was also among the runs for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League. He has worked closely with Babar Azam in the BPL and PSL (Peshawar Zalmi).

Australia's Spencer Johnson is in high demand on the T20 circuit • BCCI

Spencer, who? When he didn't have a professional contract about two years ago, following a recurrence of an ankle injury, Johnson worked as a landscape gardener . The 28-year-old fast bowler is now among the most sought-after players on the T20 circuit, having had gigs in the Hundred (Oval Invincibles), MLC (Los Angeles Knight Riders), and Surrey Jaguars (Global T20 Canada), in addition to being a strike bowler for Brisbane Heat in the BBL. He capped an extraordinary 2023 with an IPL deal worth INR 10 crore (USD 1,205,000 approx.) with Titans. That's who.

Johnson's USP is creating un-hittable angles and finding extra bounce with his imposing frame (six feet, four inches) at speeds north of 140kph. Considering the injury to Mohammed Shami and Titans coach Ashish Nehra's penchant for left-armers, Johnson could be an overseas option for Titans, especially on quicker pitches.

A hard-hitting wicketkeeper from Jharkhand, Kumar Kushagra had CSK, Delhi Capitals and Titans locked in a fierce bidding war for him at the auction in December, with Capitals eventually buying him for INR 7.20 crore (USD 867,500 approx). Rishabh Pant has been cleared by the BCCI medical team to start IPL 2024 as a wicketkeeper-batter, but the Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal had suggested earlier that Pant would play as a batter for the first half of the season. In that case, 19-year-old Kushagra could slot in as the keeper.