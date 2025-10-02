Notts appoint Everton's Richard Kenyon as new chief executive

County champions Nottinghamshire have appointed Richard Kenyon, who has spent the last decade working in commercial and communications roles at Everton Football Club, as their new chief executive.

Kenyon will take over from Lisa Pursehouse, who announced her intention to step down earlier this year and has now left the club after 14 seasons in the role. Her last week at the club coincided with their first Championship title since 2010, which was clinched with victory over Warwickshire at Trent Bridge in the final round of fixtures.

During his 11 years at Everton, Kenyon worked in various marketing and communications roles, including three-and-a-half years as chief commercial and communications officer, and served as chief executive of the charity Everton in the Community. Notts said that he had played an "instrumental role" in the club's move from Goodison Park to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Kenyon's appointment comes at a time when Notts are preparing to assume operational control of Trent Rockets in the Hundred. An announcement in the completion of their £40 million deal with Cain International and Ares Management is imminent, with Notts retaining a 51% controlling stake in the new joint-venture.

Andy Hunt, Notts' chair, said that Kenyon's experience at Everton made him the standout candidate: "His leadership at Everton spanned critical areas including commercial strategy, global brand development, major infrastructure projects, and multi-stakeholder consultation - all directly relevant to the current and future ambitions of our club."

Kenyon described his appointment as "a tremendous privilege". He said: "It's a great credit to the outgoing CEO and her team that I'll be joining a club in such a strong position. I can't wait to get started later this year and look forward to working closely with the general committee, the executive team, and our members to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead for this great club and all of its teams."

Michael Temple, Notts' commercial director, will serve as interim chief executive before Kenyon takes up his new role in December.