Todd Boehly beats KKR owners to Trent Rockets stake

The Todd Boehly-backed Cain International have succeeded in securing a stake in Hundred side Trent Rockets. The group, led by Chelsea director Jonathan Goldstein and the football club's joint-owner Boehly, put in the winning bid for a 49% stake in Rockets, valuing 100% of the team at what ESPNcricinfo understands to be around £80 million. The two parties will now finalise their agreement over an eight-week period that begins at the conclusion of the Hundred sale.

The total valuation of the seven franchises so far is circa £865m, with Southern Brave, the final team up on the table, likely to be sold on Wednesday. Brave are widely expected to be secured by GMR Group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, who bought a majority stake in host county Hampshire last year. It is understood they are keen to partner up with other investors for the 49% portion of the team.