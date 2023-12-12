Double blow for Pakistan: Dar struck in the face, Baig has a fractured finger

Dar had to be taken off the field, with Sadaf Shamas approved as her replacement for the game

Nida Dar's participation in the remainder of the series will be decided in due course • Getty Images

A fractured finger has ruled Diana Baig out of the entire ODI leg of Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, while Nida Dar 's participation in the second and third games of the Women's Championship series is in doubt after she was hit in the face with the ball while bowling and had to be taken off the field in the first ODI, in Queenstown on Tuesday.

Dar, Pakistan's captain, was bowling the second ball of her seventh over (the 44th of the New Zealand innings), with Sophie Devine on strike, when she was struck in the face. She received medical attention on the field before being taken off.

"After assessing Nida's condition, the team physio has determined that Nida will not take any further part in today's ODI," the PCB said in a statement. "The decision on Nida's participation in the remaining matches of the series will be made in due course."

Omaima Sohail completed the over after Dar went off the field.

Sadaf Shamas was approved as Dar's replacement for the game, and was dismissed for 10 in Pakistan's reply to New Zealand's mammoth 365 for 4. Fatima Sana led the team in Dar's absence.

In a separate statement, the PCB confirmed that Baig has suffered "a horizontal fracture" in the right index finger.

"While fielding in a practice session, [Baig] suffered an injury to the index finger of her bowling arm," the statement said. "Immediately after the incident, she was taken to a local hospital for a thorough examination, including an X-ray.