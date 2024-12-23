Eshan Malinga earns maiden call-up for NZ ODIs; Lahiru Kumara recalled

Fast bowler Eshan Malinga 's impressive 2024 has been capped with a maiden call-up to the national side after he was named in Sri Lanka's 17-man ODI squad for their limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

Alongside Malinga, seamer Lahiru Kumara has also earned a recall, with fellow quick Dilshan Madushanka making way. On the batting front, Sadeera Samarawickrama has been dropped for Nuwanidu Fernando . The rest of the squad is unchanged from the one that faced New Zealand at home last month.

Malinga, who had made his domestic debut in 2022, has picked up 20 wickets in 12 List A games at an average of 25.15. He had first come on the radar in 2019 after winning a nationwide fast-bowling contest, where he clocked a winning speed of 141kph.

Malinga continues to rise in 2024, adding more consistency and control to his fairly searing pace. It earned him an LPL contract with Jaffna Kings, and while he played just a solitary game in the season, he was also signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025. Malinga has also been a regular feature in the Sri Lanka A side across formats.

Malinga's inclusion coincides with the waning star of Madushanka, who has struggled since returning from injury earlier in the year. He had finished the 2023 ODI World Cup as the third-highest wicket-taker , but has managed just 14 wickets in 11 ODIs in 2024.

The batting unit is relatively settled, with captain Charith Asalanka leading a strong contingent that also includes Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. While Nissanka has nailed down one opening spot, the other will go to one of Avishka Fernando or Nishan Madushka.

Meanwhile, Samarawickrama's exclusion comes on the back of a lean stretch of form across formats, while his replacement Nuwanidu offers a more aggressive option. Janith Liyanage, who is also a handy seam-bowling option, is currently the first-choice option for that lower middle-order berth, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe also offers another all-round seam-bowling option.

Asitha Fernando heads the pace unit, which also includes Kumara, Malinga and Mohamed Shiraz. Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay make up the spin-bowling department.

Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand begins with the three-match T20I series from December 28. The tour then moves on to the ODIs, with the first one to be held on January 5 in Wellington. That will be followed by matches in Hamilton and Auckland on January 8 and 11, respectively.

Sri Lanka squad for NZ ODIs