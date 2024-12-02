Ian Redpath, the soft-spoken fierce competitor

Redda had a genuine team mentality. The selectors had often unwisely left him out of a few Australian sides but fortunately chose him in the squad to travel to New Zealand in 1974. We were struggling in the opening spot when I went to Redda, telling him he'd be in the Test side no matter where he batted, but I'd appreciate it if he'd bat at the top of the order. Without a second's hesitation Redda said he'd be happy to open.

He was also tenacious. When he was incorrectly given out caught off the bowling of "Deadly" Derek Underwood on a damp pitch in the 1974-75 Ashes, he sat with his pads on by his locker in the dressing room. After what seemed like an eternity he suddenly leaned forward and spat on his bat. That was the extent of a Redpath protest.

Following the 1974-75 series Redda, who had been a stalwart as an opener, informed me that unfortunately he couldn't afford the time away from his antiques business in Geelong. Knowing we were a better side with the much-loved Redpath in the team, I asked if he had anyone who could look after the business if he travelled with the squad. He replied that he had a bloke whom he trusted, who would look after his business for A$40 a week. When I approached an Australian Cricket Board member to try and get Redda selected in the 1975 touring party, he replied "No, as it would set a precedent." What precedent? I wasn't going to tell anyone and only one ACB member knew about the proposal.

Despite being a fierce competitor, Redda was one of the soft-spoken members of our team. Imagine my surprise in the 1974-75 Test against England when I came back into the SCG dressing room after the toss to find ACB secretary Alan Barnes pinned to the dressing-room wall by Redpath.

I was upset when I joined Redpath with Australia not making quick progress. In no uncertain terms I told him to get on with it and he blasted 32 off the next over

Barnes had upset all the players when, after our agitation for better pay and conditions, he was quoted in the paper as saying; "Five hundred thousand would play for Australia for nothing." After pinning Barnes to the wall Redpath firmly told him: "Of course 500,000 would play for nothing but they wouldn't be a very good side."

Redpath especially enjoyed his time with the strong Australian team in the seventies. The "desperate dozen" was his nickname for the players, and he was a great contributor to the team's success.

Redda wasn't just a very good cricketer. He was also an accomplished Australian Rules footballer and an extremely keen golfer. I got to know him properly in 1966-67 while playing golf with him in East London, South Africa. We'd play 18 holes in the morning and then follow the South African Open golf in the afternoon. Despite our vastly different personalities, we had a terrific time.

The South Africans regarded Redpath as technically Australia's best batter. In addition to being technically correct, he could also hammer the bowling.

As stand-in captain during a tour game against Orange Free State in 1969-70, I'd promised to move the move along quickly to ensure an early finish. Consequently I was upset when I joined Redpath with Australia not making quick progress. In no uncertain terms I told him to get on with it and he blasted 32 (four sixes and two fours) off the next over. That put Redda into Wisden - for scoring most runs off an over by Australian - and I took great delight in winding him up by claiming a part in his achievement.

Redpath bats on the 1968 Ashes tour. In 23 Tests in all against England, he scored 1512 runs at an average of 38.7, with two hundreds and ten half-centuries • PA Photos/Getty Images

I only played one club game against Redpath but it was a memorable match. I was playing for North Melbourne on a wet pitch at South Melbourne's home ground. As the opposing captain, Redda brought himself on to bowl while I was facing. I was desperate not to be dismissed by him but one ball spat off a good length and just flicked my glove on the way through to the keeper. Redpath, a notorious appealer, only uttered an aborted squawk. At the end of the over I confessed to him that the ball had just flicked my glove and, with his typically wry sense of humour, he chastised me for not walking.

Redda played many fine and important innings for Australia but two really stand out in my mind.

In 1973-74 he made a marvellous 159 not out in Auckland , carrying his bat on a tricky pitch. Despite his being known for his solid defence and ability to survive tough conditions, he still managed to hit 20 boundaries.