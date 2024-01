ODIs in overdrive, Tests in fast forward: the key stats of 2023

A whopping 142 centuries were scored, the highest by far in a year - the next best is 107, in 2015 - and almost as many as in the three previous years put together. (There were 151 scored from 276 matches from 2020 to 2022.) And the 2306 sixes struck in 2023 were almost 1000 more than in the second-placed year - 1332 in 2019. Before 2023, there had only been ten instances of a batter scoring 1000 or more runs at a 50-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate in a calendar year, and the last of those was in 2018; in 2023 alone, four batters achieved that feat - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Daryl Mitchell and Aiden Markram. In fact, Gill's ODI aggregate of 1584 was the first instance of a batter scoring 1500-plus runs in a year since Matthew Hayden's 1601 runs in 2007. Between 1996 and 2000, there were six such instances.