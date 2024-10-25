Matches (26)
News

Sajid Khan claims Urdu misdirection aided his batting exploits

Off spinner says England's Urdu-speaking spinners were fooled into bringing the field up during his 48 not out

Danyal Rasool
25-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sajid Khan cuts loose during his vital innings for Pakistan, Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Rawalpindi, 2nd day, October 25, 2024

Sajid Khan struck four sixes in a vital innings for Pakistan  •  Getty Images

Pakistan offspinner Sajid Khan has found a number of ways of getting under England's skin, from the moustache twirling to the thigh thumping that accompany borderline invasion of personal space. Much of it has involved bamboozling them with the angle of his spin or the flight of his deliveries, but on Friday, he found another avenue for English befuddlement: their spin bowlers' bilingualism.
After the fourth ball of the 86th over, once Saud Shakeel had flicked Shoaib Bashir away to turn the strike over to Sajid, the pair met to discuss how to manage the strike, and didn't appear to bother if the stump mic picked them up. Sajid, presumably, was to see off the final two balls, but he danced down the wicket and launched Bashir over midwicket into the Javed Miandad stand.
It could hardly have been the plan, but according to Sajid, the intended audience for the conversation wasn't each other but Pakistani-origin spinners Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir.
"We were only doing that [speaking loudly in Urdu] to deceive the bowlers. Rehan and Shoaib understand Urdu, so to fool them, we wanted them to hear we were only looking for the single. When we did that, they brought the field up and the bowlers flighted it. Saud told me once they do, no half measures: just go for the big shot as hard as you can."
And Sajid did. The next over Bashir bowled, Sajid plundered two sixes and a boundary in much the same way, swinging towards the midwicket boundary, finding the middle of the bat with regularity. 19 came off that over, and though Rehan kept him quieter, he was stung once when he spread the field out. Sajid took the men at long-off and long-on, comfortably clearing the rope. The wheels, by now, had begun to come off England's bowling effort, and Pakistan's lead had ballooned.
Rehan acknowledged the quality of the innings, but was having none of Sajid's claims. "He didn't fool me at all, he just said it for the media," he laughed "I didn't even hear him. He said something like he's going to run down this ball and I knew he was going to try and scoop me, and it didn't really work. I think he batted well, and he hit some big blows, but he didn't really fool me or Bash."
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

