Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test at Rawalpindi, PAK vs ENG, Oct 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
L
L
W
England
W
W
L
W
L
Ground time: 05:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 849 Runs • 49.94 Avg • 47.61 SR
PAK10 M • 814 Runs • 58.14 Avg • 69.69 SR
ENG10 M • 1223 Runs • 81.53 Avg • 61.83 SR
ENG8 M • 719 Runs • 55.31 Avg • 83.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK3 M • 21 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 31 SR
PAK5 M • 19 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 37.84 SR
ENG7 M • 38 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 32.42 SR
ENG9 M • 34 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 61.82 SR
Squad
PAK
ENG
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2558
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|24,25,26,27,28 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Stokes and England braced for Pindi spin-quisition
Series decider will draw curtain on English Test forays in Asia until 2027
Shakeel: Pakistan should prepare pitches 'according to opposition'
Vice-captain underlines change of approach with hosts hoping to engineer Pindi turner
Rehan Ahmed recalled as England brace for 'raked' pitch in Pakistan decider
England turn to three-spin attack with Atkinson the lone frontline quick in place of Potts and Carse
Leach comes back stronger for England after feeling the love
Support from coach and captain helped spinner rediscover his enjoyment for the game