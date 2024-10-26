Stokes bullish after defeat: 'We've got the best top six in England'

England are unlikely to change their batting line-up ahead of their tour to New Zealand next month despite two heavy defeats to Pakistan. They were bowled out for 112 in Rawalpindi on Saturday, but their captain Ben Stokes insisted: "There's no doubt in my mind that we have got the best top six batsmen in England."

England initially planned to announce their squad for their three-match series in New Zealand immediately after the third Test in Rawalpindi, but have opted to let the dust settle and will wait until early next week to do so. But Stokes and Brendon McCullum suggested firmly that there are unlikely to be major changes to their batting line-up.

"They're the best players in England," Stokes told Sky Sports. "We play all around the world and going to New Zealand in a couple of weeks' time is going to be completely different [to Pakistan]. But there's no doubt in my mind, no doubt in Brendon's mind, that we have got the best top-six players in England.

"You can't shut the door on everything, because then you're just being very single-minded towards what you want to do. But going back to the point before, there's no doubt in my mind that we have got the best top-six batsmen in England. Sometimes guys will reap the rewards of performing well out in the middle, and unfortunately, some other guys will miss out."

McCullum gave a clear indication that Pope will be retained at No. 3 despite his lean run. "It is not an easy place to bat at No. 3," he told the BBC. "I know Popey will be disappointed with the volume of runs he got in this series, but I expect him to bounce back strongly in New Zealand and we will make sure he's got the required support around him to do so.

"Obviously, Popey's had a bit of a tough tour in terms of his output of runs… [but] we know that when Popey gets in, he makes big scores - and makes defining scores as well…We've got a pretty good idea of what the make-up of the squad will be for New Zealand, with the conditions that we'll be confronted with."

Pope made three single-figure scores - including a duck - in five innings • Getty Images

Stokes also conceded that England's fingerspinners had been outbowled by Pakistan's on favourable surfaces, yet claimed they had still done "a fantastic job". Across the second and third Tests, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali took 39 wickets between them at a combined average of 17.38, while Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach managed 17 wickets at 35.47.

"The difference between [the teams in] these two games was the understanding of how to bowl in these conditions the Pakistan spinners showed, but that's not taking anything away from how our spinners have played in this series," Stokes said. "I think they've done a fantastic job to take the wickets that they've done.

"Shoaib in particular, I said to him the other day, 'You are getting to learn on the job here. You're getting to learn about yourself as a bowler through the Test match. You're being able to work out how to bowl in different conditions at different phases of the game, and how exciting, how good is that?' He's absolutely loved it."

Stokes himself returned from a torn hamstring in the second Test and did not bowl a ball in the third, but insisted he is fully fit. "I worked very, very hard to get back in for that second Test," he said. "I just didn't feel like my bowling was going to be anywhere near as threatening as the [other] options we had… in terms of my fitness with me not bowling, that's got nothing to do with it."