Inevitably the full 11-minute segment is not as bad as the 30-second clip that went viral on social media makes it out to be. Ramiz, of course, was within his rights to ask tough questions - that is one thing these broadcasts could do with more of. But the sneering, mocking tone to some of the interaction means the lasting impression is as the clip captures it: disrespectful at worst, devoid of empathy at best. It's not unreasonable to expect better from a man who has captained Pakistan in equally chaotic times (and has fewer wins and Test hundreds under his belt than Masood incidentally). Ramiz is probably not the worst of the ex-players out there, which should tell you how just how bad the external noise is.