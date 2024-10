England were sent spinning to defeat in Rawalpindi , as Pakistan completed their comeback to take the series 2-1. But England have stuck with much the same group of players for next month's tour of New Zealand. On the podcast,was joined byand, from Pakistan,to discuss the fallout from only the second series defeat for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum - and also look ahead to the white-ball series starting in the Caribbean this week. Topics included Ollie Pope's place in the side, Ben Stokes' captaincy and a Test call-up for Jacob Bethell.