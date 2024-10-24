Matches (5)
India vs New Zealand (1)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sub Regional Africa QLF (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Drinks
3rd Test, Rawalpindi, October 24 - 28, 2024, England tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(16 ov) 57/1
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Day 1 - Session 1: England chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.56
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 74
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 35/1 (3.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

England opt to bat with three spinners in XI; Pakistan unchanged

England brought in Rehan Ahmed and Gus Atkinson for Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
24-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rehan Ahmed beat Harry Brook in a pre-match six-hitting competition, Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Rawalpindi, October 23, 2024

Rehan Ahmed will play his first international game since February  •  Getty Images

Toss England chose to bat vs Pakistan
England won their first toss in eight attempts and opted to bat against Pakistan in the deciding third Test in Rawalpindi.
After winning the second Test to square the series in Multan on the same surface that England took 1-0 ahead in the opener, the hosts have done everything in their power to ensure this pitch has similar spinning characteristics. A combination of industrial fans and heaters - even rakes - have given a usually flat surface a more abrasive look, as Pakistan sought to mimic their success last week. As such, Ben Stokes calling correctly and having first use has levelled what is otherwise a lush playing field.
"At the moment, it looks a really good wicket," Stokes said at the toss, "but it's another challenge we are presented with". Pakistan captain Shan Masood concurred.
With pitch conditions clear well in advance, both teams arrived on Wednesday having already named their XIs. Pakistan are unchanged, with Sajid Khan and Noman Ali set to resume the lion's share of the graft with the ball after bowling more than 87% of their overs across both innings of the second Test for all 20 wickets. England, meanwhile, have bolstered their spin stocks.
Legspinner Rehan Ahmed makes his first international appearance since February as one of three spinners for the tourists, along with part-timer Joe Root. Rehan, who played three Tests in India at the start of the year, is looking to replicate his exploits in the final Test of the 2022 tour here, when he took a maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings on debut in Karachi, which capped off a 3-0 win.
Gus Atkinson returns after sitting out the second Test as the sole out-and-out seamer, alongside Stokes who bowled just five overs upon his return from a hamstring tear last week. Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse are the two players making way - rested rather than dropped.
Since 2019, Rawalpindi has been one of the best venues for batting, something England used to their advantage two years ago when scoring 657 in their first innings at a remarkable 6.51 runs an over, with 506 struck on the opening day of that first Test.
Repeating that success on a markedly different track will be a tougher ask this time around. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be angling for a first home series win since 2021 against South Africa, six series ago.
Pakistan 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Shan Masood (capt), 4 Kamran Ghulam, 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Salman Agha, 8 Aamer Jamal, 9 Sajid Khan, 10 Noman Ali, 11 Zahid Mehmood
England 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Gus Atkinson, 9 Rehan Ahmed, 10 Jack Leach, 11 Shoaib Bashir
PakistanEnglandPakistan vs EnglandEngland tour of PakistanICC World Test Championship

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

England opt to bat with three spinners in XI; Pakistan unchanged

England brought in Rehan Ahmed and Gus Atkinson for Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse

England opt to bat with three spinners in XI; Pakistan unchanged

Harry Brook seeks emphatic response after rare fallow outing in Pakistan

Batter's record takes a hit on turning deck in Multan but still averages over 100 in country

Harry Brook seeks emphatic response after rare fallow outing in Pakistan

Jason Gillespie 'sits on the fence' as Pakistan go all-in on the short term

Head coach concentrates on team dynamic as rare series win becomes the priority

Jason Gillespie 'sits on the fence' as Pakistan go all-in on the short term

Pakistan keep faith in unchanged XI for series decider against England

Selectors hope turning pitch will vindicate retention of three-pronged spin attack

Pakistan keep faith in unchanged XI for series decider against England

England stay on the front foot as Pakistan crank up the spin settings again

Return to scene of famous win in 2022 will encourage visitors to stick to aggressive template

England stay on the front foot as Pakistan crank up the spin settings again
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
caught2943
BM Duckett
not out2448
OJ Pope
not out07
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 2)
Total57(1 wkt; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND128319868.06
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
SA73314047.62
NZ94504844.44
ENG189819343.06
BAN93603330.56
PAK93602825.93
WI91622018.52
Full Table