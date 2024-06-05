Pakistan have a big advantage in the T20 World Cup - inside information

No one really watches the CPL in Pakistan. For much of the tournament's history, the league's broadcast arrangements have offered no legitimate way to follow it live in Pakistan, and with many games beginning around 4am local time, most people simply don't bother. Those who are motivated enough can find underhand workarounds.

But over the past few months, every stakeholder in Pakistan cricket has been casting a beady retrospective eye on what has been going on in this Caribbean tournament. Bowlers Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir 's excellent CPL form prompted the PCB to coax them out of retirement months ago to get ready to participate in the first T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies (and the USA).

Imad has taken 61 wickets in the CPL, while conceding only 6.20 runs per over (among spinners, only Sunil Narine has more wickets at a better economy). Amir's three seasons have seen him hoover up 43 wickets at 6.5 runs per over. No other fast bowler in the CPL who has bowled at least 40 overs has a better economy rate. No overseas fast bowler has more wickets in CPL history than Sohail Tanvir.

Perhaps it's surprising that the CPL hasn't gained more traction in Pakistan in some ways, given 29 of the country's players have participated in the tournament across the years, more than they have in any other league; the only overseas side with more players who have CPL experience is South Africa. And no overseas nation boasts more CPL winners than Pakistan.

No wonder, then, that Pakistan are focusing all their energies into a World Cup they feel they have a natural advantage in. There is a sense that their players have knowledge of local conditions to rival any other side there.

"The main thing I've learned is how to utilise the wind there," Imad says. "Because they're islands, they can be windy, and you can use it if you're skilful enough. You try to restrict runs from the windy end and it's the opposite when you bat. That's a tactical battle going on inside each ground."

Most players who have spent any time at the CPL reference the wind. Sohail Tanvir , who played for Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks, goes so far as saying controlling the wind can often prove a decisive factor. Just as he made up for lack of pace with canny variations in his own bowling, Tanvir believes that versatility will be key.

Azam Khan: "In league cricket, I get ten matches in a row, which is good for me. My batting position is such that I don't feel I can win ten matches for my team, but I can win three to four" • Ashley Allen/CPL T20/Getty Images

"You won't have seen genuine pacers there achieve as much success," Tanvir says. "On those pitches, the quicker delivery is easy to handle and put away. Because there's a lot of humidity there, a bowler who has the skills to swing the new ball will be successful up front. And with the old ball in the second half of the innings, variation is the key."

Amir, who has played for Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs, says there is early swing regardless of whether the games are during the day or at night. However, he says that the dew later on, especially in Barbados - where Pakistan will play two of their three Super Eights games, should they qualify - will make it easier to chase down higher scores in night games.

The varied nature of the wickets means players will need to think on their feet and adapt mid-game.

"I don't notice the batter," Imad says, "but [focus on] what the wicket demands of me. Does it require me to bowl the slower ball, quicker ball, or just the arm ball? If I have 24 balls, I try to bowl 20 that use the conditions. In Pindi the wicket is flat, and you do something different, like go for wide yorkers. But the CPL won't have Pindi- or Lahore-style wickets; sometimes even 120 is a winning score."

That makes the first few overs of an innings particularly important. "While the ball is new and hard, it's easier to score runs there," Tanvir says. "The older it gets, the more difficult. The West Indian players are able to use their power and score runs at the death too but it requires serious power-hitting."