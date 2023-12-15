Shehzad quits PSL in a huff, points to 'deliberate effort' to deny him a team

It does not signal a retirement from all cricket, with Shehzad claiming he had been offered money to participate in leagues around the world, offers which he should theoretically be able to take up now. His statement suggested disillusionment with Pakistan cricket, saying patriotism "goes against you", pointedly suggesting other players had taken up lucrative league contracts around the globe, while he opted to stay in the domestic circuit.

"I have tried really hard in domestic cricket consistently in the last few years, and did reasonably well in the National T20 Cup just before the PSL draft. There seems a deliberate effort to keep me out, even when franchises have opted for other performers with inferior numbers than me," he said. "But when everything is pre-planned it doesn't really matter. I don't know whose responsibility it is to get top domestic performers in the PSL then."