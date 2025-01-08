PCB shifts tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi

The PCB has relocated its ODI tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi, as it readies the two venues to host the Champions Trophy from February 19.

The four-match tri-series, due to start on February 8, was originally scheduled to be played in Multan. But the PCB has decided to move it to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi, a move the board said "reflects the PCB's confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues".

The board said in a statement: "Given the advanced stage of preparations at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues. The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan."

Both stadiums have been undergoing significant upgrade and renovation work this season. It has caused some disruption to the calendar, with neither the Gaddafi Stadium nor the National Stadium hosting any of the seven Tests this season. Karachi was scheduled to host one Test against England, but that was moved to Multan. Multan is also hosting two Tests against West Indies this month.

But the work was widely acknowledged to be necessary, given that Pakistan is hosting its first ICC event in nearly 30 years. The most significant renovation has taken place at the Gaddafi Stadium, where capacity has been increased to 35,000, two new digital replay screens have been installed, and an entirely new players' and hospitality enclosure has been built. Similar upgrades have been carried out in Karachi's National Stadium, while the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - which has hosted international and domestic games this season - has undergone more minor enhancements.

The PCB said the Gaddafi Stadium will be set for an inauguration in the last week of January. The board "assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule and will be completed before or around the set deadlines".