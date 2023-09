Naseem-less Pakistan look up to Shaheen Afridi for lift-off

Good luck predicting Pakistan player retirements. It is conceivable every single player in that Pakistan squad will be knocking about in 2027, but this is probably 33-year old Fakhar Zaman 's last tilt at the biggest white-ball trophy. Viewed as Pakistan's top-order talisman until not too long ago - he scored three successive ODI hundreds just a few weeks ago - his form has dropped dramatically. He was replaced by Abdullah Shafique at the top of the order in the warm-up, and while Fakhar will likely play his role over the course of this tournament, it may well be the last time he does it in an ODI World Cup.