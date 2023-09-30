Naseem-less Pakistan look up to Shaheen Afridi for lift-off

World Cup pedigree Pakistan went through a phase when they were among the prime contenders for deep, potential title runs, but that time has passed of late. They reached a semi-final, a final, and won a title between 1987 and 1999, but their World Cup form has been patchy since. They were eliminated in the first round at three of the past five World Cups, including in 2019, and a quarter-final win over the West Indies in 2011 remains their only knockout triumph this century.

Recent form

This is a bit of a paradox. Pakistan were ranked No.1 in the world a little over a week ago, but their most recent two games have overshadowed much of the good work that went before. They beat New Zealand 4-1 in May and Afghanistan 3-0 in August, and followed it up by thrashing Nepal and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, and giving India's batters a bloody nose in a game that rain washed out. But the wheels came off spectacularly in the Super Fours, Pakistan succumbing to a 228-run defeat against India before a narrow loss against Sri Lanka sent them tumbling out of the tournament.