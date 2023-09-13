Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury, Zaman Khan drafted in

Naseem Shah picked up the injury towards the end of India's innings in the Super Four game • AFP/Getty Images

Naseem Shah , who injured his bowling shoulder towards the end of Pakistan's Asia Cup Super Four match against India, has been withdrawn from the squad, and has been replaced by Zaman Khan

The PCB said that Naseem "continues to be monitored by the team's medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions" keeping in mind the ODI World Cup, which starts in less than a month's time. Zaman has linked up with the Pakistan team already and has started training with them.

ESPNcricinfo understands that, at this stage, Pakistan don't expect Naseem's injury to affect his availability for the World Cup.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Neither Rauf nor Naseem batted in Pakistan's chase against India, which ended on 128 for a 228-run defeat , which affected Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup final. They must now beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Four game. In case the weather forces an abandonment, Sri Lanka will go through to the final against India because of their superior net run-rate.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo on Monday, Pakistan had called up Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani once Rauf and Naseem, two members of the three-pronged Pakistan pace attack of which Shaheen Afridi is the leader, picked up their injuries.