Pat Cummins has made Australia great again, unobtrusively

Pat Cummins: 'You can worry about the batter or you can think about what you as a bowler can do'

There's a side point to be made about aesthetics, which is necessarily subjective and needs to be prefaced with: Cummins is not boring to watch. But. He's not as fun or thrilling to watch as Bumrah, or not fun and thrilling in the same way. It's not perfectly analogous but it doesn't feel entirely wrong to say that if Bumrah is the Wasim of this age, Cummins is its McGrath.