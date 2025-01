Pat Cummins has made Australia great again, unobtrusively

I mean, Cummins has just become the first Australian captain in a decade to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He took 25 wickets in a sweaty, combative brawl, the highest for his side. He averaged over three times as much as a batter as Rohit Sharma, more than Shubman Gill, and nearly as much as Virat Kohli. He bowled two contenders for ball of the series, one to dismiss Rohit, one to KL Rahul. At every moment he looked like Jon Hamm should have been his understudy as Don Draper, and still Bumrah won the Player of the Series award and nobody's quibbling, and this sounds like I'm telling you how good Bumrah was without telling you how good Bumrah was. But if anyone could quibble, without being laughed off stage, it would be Cummins. And if there's one person who definitely, 100%, is too polite to actually quibble, that too is Cummins.