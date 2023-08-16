PCB hands out first-ever women's domestic contracts to 74 players

Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Anam Amin, Gull Feroza and Iram Javed, who all had central contracts last season, also part of the list

All 74 cricketers will be paid the same monthly retainer, though match and appearance fees, as well as travel and accommodation costs, will vary. ESPNcricinfo understands that while the salaries are relatively modest - less than PKR 75,000 per month - the fact that these contracts have been awarded at all will count as progress of some kind in Pakistan. In addition, the players will be offered a share in any prize money won.

"These domestic contracts have been conferred upon individuals who have displayed remarkable performances across various cricketing platforms, including domestic cricket tournaments, emerging tournaments, U-19 domestic tournament, and the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup," the PCB press release said.

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 74 women cricketers who have earned these contracts through their sheer talent and dedication," PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf said. "Today marks a significant and joyous occasion for the Pakistan Cricket Board as we take a historic step towards uplifting women's cricket in our nation.

"This initiative isn't just about signing contracts, it's about investing in the dreams and aspirations of these extraordinary athletes. Our women cricketers have consistently showcased exceptional skills and dedication on the field, and it is high time we provide them with the platform they deserve."