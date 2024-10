PCB issues Fakhar Zaman show-cause notice after post in support of Babar Azam

The PCB has described Babar's departure from the squad for the remainder of the series as a rest ahead of white-ball series in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. In context, though, that becomes trickier to justify given the importance of this series - which Pakistan are 1-0 down in, and the fact that Babar did not ask for a rest, and was willing to play the ongoing Test. He has been out of form in Test cricket for the best part of two years, having failed to score a half-century in the last 18 innings.