PCB to launch 'connection camp' in a bid to rebrand cricket in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to undertake a wholesale review of all aspects of international and domestic cricket in a bid to "restore the pride and excellence" of Pakistan cricket.

For the review, the opening form of which will be a meeting called a "connection camp", the board will invite both head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie to Lahore, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi also in attendance. Several centrally contracted cricketers, including both international captains Shan Masood and Babar Azam , will attend the camp, which will be held on September 23. The goals of the camp involve a rebrand of the kind of cricket Pakistan play across formats right down to grassroots levels, with a view to reverse the steady decline in international performances from the Pakistan national side across formats of late.

The formation of the camp is the idea of the PCB chairman himself. It is not understood to be designed around specific, short-term concerns such as any proposed changes to the men's national captaincy in either format, or the squad selection for any upcoming series. Its scale, instead, is a rather more ambitious review. Privately, PCB officials have compared it to the kind of review England undertook in 2015 following their group stage exit at the ODI World Cup that year. Held as the gold standard for the speed at which the cultural reset was achieved, England went on to become the number one ranked white-ball side, and won the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The specifics around how they achieve that are somewhat less clear, but Naqvi believes the connection camp is the first step towards reversing the course of the national side. The PCB feels it needs the camp to set out a unified vision and shared purpose, and to understand how it is perceived by fellow cricketing nations, as well as its own fans.

It is not surprising to see why the comparison with the England review appeals to the PCB. Its success was achieved at great speed, with a series against New Zealand immediately following that disastrous World Cup demonstrating how quickly a tide could be turned.

One significant challenge is the quality of talent Pakistan can draw from. After their cultural reset, England were able to draw from a pool that has come to be seen as their white-ball golden generation, while just last month, Naqvi acknowledged Pakistan's reserves of talent in domestic cricket were worryingly low, dampening the prospect of a quick reversal.

The PCB has also gone all in on the domestic one-day competition, rebranded as the Champions One-Day Cup. It is set to be held in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29, a week before the start of Pakistan's Test series against England, with the connection camp taking place on a rest day during the tournament. Naqvi expressed confidence this tournament would be able to begin restocking the domestic player pool, and with the connection camp, he believes he has the opportunity to reshape the board's vision.